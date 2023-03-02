BRATTLEBORO — Community members and students are seeking an update on the status of the sex abuse investigation underway in the Windham Southeast School District.
"Where's the investigation at, and do we know where it's going and what the continuing goal of the investigation is?" asked Ben Berg, a nonvoting student member of the School Board. "Is there progress that can be shared, and what are the next steps of the process?"
At the School Board meeting Tuesday, Berg said his questions came after speaking with other students about the investigation. Board Chairwoman Kelly Young asked him to send them in writing, anticipating she might have a response at the next board meeting from the attorney hired to conduct the investigation.
"Those are really good questions, and they are worded in a good way in order to help us focus where this is going for the future," Young said.
Mindy Haskins Rogers, a Brattleboro Union High School alum whose reporting sparked the investigation, is calling for the district to disclose the nature and the scope of incidents in the schools, and to release the names of educators who have been credibly accused.
"This kind of disclosure could help survivors gain context for what was done to them and may help protect kids now," she said.
Since The Commons published her article "No More Secrecy" about a year and a half ago, Haskins Rogers said she has heard from other people who were hurt by Robert "Zeke" Hecker. Her article detailed allegations against the teacher who taught at BUHS and is now retired.
Haskins Rogers said she also has heard from people who say they were subjected to misconduct by seven other educators in the district.
"For almost all of the educators who were named to me, more than one person has come forward and most of them did not know about each other," she said. "The accounts span decades. The accounts are in addition to the high-profile cases of Eric Achenbach, Robert Dykes and David Runnion. They were all apprehended and charged while teaching at the schools between 2008 and 2011."
Dykes is the only offender of the three reported by a school employee, Haskins Rogers said. She added that Runnion, a BUHS student in the late 1970s who once served as a part-time music teacher at the school, "lured kids online in 2008 using the [email] handle 'the Purple and the White,'" the school's colors.
Hecker and his wife submitted a character reference for Runnion when he was in court, Haskins Rogers said.
"I've researched and found more than one of the named perpetrators working in other schools or with other organizations that serve youth, even when they have surrendered their licenses," Haskins Rogers said. "I do believe the district is trying to establish new norms, but relying on the kids to report their own abuse after it has occurred is not enough and identifying trusted adults is a questionable tactic given that perpetrators are so adept at ingratiating themselves to their victims."
Achenbach spent more than six years in prison for possession of child sex abuse images. The case against Achenbach began in November 2008 when two deer hunters found images of child sexual abuse stored in a box underneath a wooden platform in the woods near Achenbach’s house in Vernon. A subsequent search of Achenbach’s home turned up more than 1,000 images of child sex abuse and erotica, including images of infants being sexually assaulted and of the defendant engaged in sexual conduct with a doll. Also found were pictures Achenbach had taken of two children, which he had digitally manipulated to create images of sex abuse.
Achenbach taught in southern Vermont for more than 31 years. According to employment records, he was hired to teach digital media and computer graphics programming at Brattleboro High School in 1985. He was placed on administrative leave in December 2008 and surrendered his teaching license in January 2009. At the time of his 2008 arrest, investigators said there was no indication that he had committed any crimes against any of his students.
In 2012, Dykes was sentenced to about eight years in prison for having sexual contact with a minor. He formerly was a Brattleboro Area Middle School coach and safety officer.
Dykes was arrested by the Brattleboro Police Department after a teacher at the school saw a message on Dykes' computer that seemed inappropriate. An investigation found that Dykes was having an inappropriate relationship with a BAMS student who was 14 at the time.
Dykes also was sentenced in federal court around the same time to 74 months in prison for possessing child pornography on his computer. The two sentences were to be served concurrently.
In 2011, Runnion was sentenced to 30 months in prison after pleading guilty to obtaining illegal photos of a 14-year-old girl. He admitted in a federal court that he had an online relationship with a teenage girl from Whitefield, N.H.
In reporting by Haskins Rogers, of Northampton, Mass., Hecker is alleged to have groomed and abused female students while working at BUHS. Haskins Rogers, an educator and writer who attended the school and described distancing herself from him after feeling uncomfortable, corroborated stories with police reports and other records.
Haskins Rogers wrote that between 1985 and 2018, local agencies and organizations investigated complaints that Hecker engaged in sexual contact with his underage students, but none of the investigations were publicized. She became aware of the extent of the accusations in the fall of 2018.
“Some of the claims against Hecker are confirmed in a letter he himself wrote, signed and mailed,” she wrote. “The evidence seems damning, yet Hecker was protected by supervisors, colleagues and community members for decades, allowing him ongoing access to minors.”
In her article, Haskins Rogers blames a culture that protected Hecker, rather than holding him accountable.
“It’s a culture that elevated his status and viewed his worth as greater than those with less power or support,” she wrote.
A week after The Commons published her article, Hecker responded with an apology to anyone harmed by his behavior.
“I do not ask for or expect forgiveness, but I will try to help heal any wounds that remain,” Hecker wrote in a letter to the editor in The Commons.
A decision to fire Steve Perrin, former principal at BUHS, was upheld by the School Board after a hearing that spanned two weeks. Perrin was fired in November, with no explanation from the board.
School staff had acknowledged in October a report in The Commons detailing a former student’s allegations of unwanted sexual and romantic advances from Perrin over several years at the high school, starting in 2010 and recently reported to authorities.