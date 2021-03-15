BRATTLEBORO — Pedestrians will have to find another way to cross the Whetstone Brook after the footbridge between the Brattleboro Food Co-op and the Preston Lot was closed Monday morning.
"I was notified early this morning that a section of wall had collapsed below the bridge," said Steve Barrett, director of Brattleboro's Department of Public Works.
Upon arrival, Barrett discovered that along the Co-op side of the brook, a section of wall about 30 feet long and 10 feet high had dislodged and fallen into the water.
The entire supporting wall is about 25 feet high, said Barrett. The portion that collapsed appears to be an older section of wall that's been around since Vinton's Paper Mill, when this portion of the brook was known as a canal.
The newer section of the supporting wall, which was built when the bridge was put in place about two decades ago, is still intact, said Barrett.
"The new section was poured over the existing wall," said Barrett.
The collapse of the lower portion of the wall appears to have affected the pathway on the Co-op side as well, said Barrett.
"We've got some spalling and cracking between the cobbles," he said.
Barrett said he has already consulted with a local engineer and a local bridge construction firm to determine what the town's next step might be. Barrett is also expecting to talk to a stream alteration engineer from the state.
The bridge and a portion of the pathway will be closed until the repairs are made and the safety of the bridge is restored.
"We will need to move fast to prevent further erosion and to harden that area before more snow melt and spring rain raises the stream level and velocity," said Barrett.
Any repairs will need to be done in two phases, he said. First, stabilize the wall and then conduct the actual repair, he said.
"We'll have to get in the stream and put in a new footing before rebuilding the wall," he said. "We have also discussed putting in steel sheathing along the edge of the wall before pouring new concrete."
The bridge itself, which was pre-built and then dropped into place with a crane, should be fairly easy to lift up if that is required for the repairs, he said.
Tim Wessel, chairman of the Brattleboro Select Board, said it's too early to know how much the repairs might cost.
"But I know that we will talk to the state about emergency financial assistance," he said. "Since it's on a stream, I'm hopeful to tap into state aid."
Barrett said DPW is also trying to find a leak in a watermain that serves businesses along Bridge Street. He said the leak is unrelated to the wall failure.