BRATTLEBORO — Plans to repair a retaining wall and reinstall the Whetstone Pathway bridge downtown are moving forward.
“We think it is both a durable repair, and the fastest and cheapest way to go at something that was so completely unexpected,” Town Manager Peter Elwell said at the Select Board meeting held remotely Tuesday. “Fastest matters because of the continued risk and the lesser expense matters because none of this was budgeted.”
Steve Barrett, director of public works, said steel beams could be delivered in a few weeks and companies involved in the project design are available to continue their services. The board unanimously approved the plan by Renaud Brothers Construction and Waysville Engineering presented Tuesday.
In March, the Department of Public Works was notified that a large section of a retaining wall had collapsed under the Whetstone Pathway bridge on the side closest to the Brattleboro Food Co-op.
“DPW staff confirmed that a 30-foot section of a retaining wall had dislodged and fallen into the Whetstone Brook,” Barrett said. “The failure of the retaining wall jeopardizes the integrity of the Whetstone Pathway and the bridge abutments.”
The department contacted Waysville, Renaud Brothers and a state stream engineer to come up with a plan to protect the pathway from additional damage. Barrett said the two companies came up with an emergency plan to remove the bridge and install barricades in the brook to reduce erosion near the retaining wall, which was approved by the state stream engineer.
“While the barricades provide some protection,” Barrett said, “we still have concerns about high-water events that could cause further damage to the town’s property or infrastructure.”
When removed, the bridge was placed on the Flat Street side of the pathway. To prevent more erosion, barricades and sandbags were placed in the brook at the base of the wall. The projects, which resulted in payments of $10,565 to Renaud Brothers and $3,420 to Waysville, were ratified Tuesday by the Select Board unanimously as emergency expenses.
The two companies developed a plan to reconstruct the retaining wall using steel “H” beams with prefabricated concrete wall panels, repairing the pathway surface, reinstalling the bridge and restoring the stream bed for no more than $95,000.
An alternative plan described as being more cautious would cost $180,000 “and it would take longer to implement, leaving the temporarily stabilized wall at risk of additional damage,” states a town document explaining why the $95,000 plan was recommended.
Barrett said local permitting for the design will be needed from the Brattleboro Development Review Board and the state already said it would approve a stream permit.
If enough funds are left over, Barrett hopes asphalt bricks on the pathway also can be replaced. For the price tag, Board Chairwoman Elizabeth McLoughlin said she hopes the companies can add this item.
McLoughlin said she appreciated how they “jumped right on the project and allowed for time in their schedule to get this done right away.”
“We found that most helpful and they did it just by the hour,” Barrett said. “We used our resources also to help, the Department of Public Works, and it worked out really well.”