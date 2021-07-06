BRATTLEBORO -- The owners of the Whetstone Station Restaurant and Brewery are acquiring the River Garden, a centerpiece of the downtown that the Strolling of the Heifers closed during the COVID-19 pandemic due to the strain on financial operations after having to cancel the annual parade and festival.
"We had been looking at space to do larger events," Tim Brady, co-owner of the Whetstone Station and now River Garden Marketplace LLC, said Tuesday at the Select Board meeting held in person with remote options. "Having seen the River Garden for sale for some time, it kind of just cultivated the idea of maybe helping it reach its destiny. I feel that it was perhaps an underutilized space for a long time and so our plan is to create a craft marketplace."
Brady said the building will host crafters and artisans, local and "Vermont-adjacent" vendors, a craft beer bar with selections from around New England, a craft kitchen featuring a rotating series of chefs and menus, an incubator space for those who might dream of opening a kitchen of their own and would benefit from business experience, and spaces for live entertainment, meetings and functions. His group is working with Main Street Flea, which organized the Gallery Walk flea market craft and artisan fair.
Orly Munzing, founder of the Strolling of the Heifers, said the sale is pending. Roger Allbee, chairman of the organization's board, said a news release will be issued soon with information about the sale and the future of the group.
Brady's hope is to open the River Garden by Labor Day on Sept. 6. Hours are slated to be noon to 8 p.m. on weekdays and later on weekends, with the building closed Wednesday and Thursday.
The Select Board unanimously approved a first-class liquor license, outside consumption permit and entertainment license for River Garden Marketplace LLC.
"It sounds like a really great resource for the creative entrepreneur," said board member Jessica Gelter.
Brady said the building will offer retail opportunities to community members who may not have had options before. He described the bar being a way to pay bills to provide that support and create the environment.
"I think it's a great opportunity for you guys and a great opportunity for the town to have responsible owners here," said board member Tim Wessel. "As it comes to the liquor license ... I think you make a very good argument that the Whetstone folks have been very good with all our requirements and responsible members of our community."
The Strolling of the Heifers had been headquartered at what is called the Robert H. Gibson River Garden at 157 Main Street. The group purchased the building from the downtown organization, previously known as Building A Better Brattleboro, in November 2013.
When Strolling of the Heifers suspended operations and cut two positions in October, Allbee told the Reformer about $400,000 was left to pay on the mortgage obtained through the United States Department of Agriculture to buy the River Garden and the monthly payments were about $1,700. He said more than 40 percent of the organization's finances depended on holding the parades.
"As much as people have tried, we've been bleeding about $35,000 a month," he added. "It's gotten to the position where the programs just can't be sustained."
In October, Munzing said the organization's income depended on having the annual parade and festival, "and clearly we couldn’t do it this year and it doesn’t look like we’re going to be able to do it in June.”
Her group offered free daily Brown Bag Lunch events at noon and wi-fi to visitors at the River Garden, which also functioned as an handicap accessible space for "large and small sit-down lunches and dinners, concerts, lectures, gala parties, weddings, conferences, cultural festivals, high school proms, food-and-beverage tastings and demonstrations, farmers’ markets, craft fairs, news conferences, focus groups, public forums, art exhibits and much more," states strollingoftheheifers.com. The organization also hosted its Farm-to-Table Apprenticeship Program in the building.