BENNINGTON — White nationalist Max Misch must sequester in his residence 22 hours a day, seven days a week, starting Jan. 1.
The written decision, by Bennington Superior Judge Cortland Corsones, stemmed from a motion by the Vermont Attorney General’s office requesting that Misch’s bail be revoked or, failing that, a 24/7 curfew be required as a condition of release to protect the public.
The attorney general’s office sought a complete revocation of Misch’s bail in response to multiple additional violations he acquired since being charged after allegedly purchasing a high-capacity firearm magazine in February 2019.
Instead, Corsones ordered a home curfew from 2 p.m. to noon the next day, every day — 22 hours — leaving a two-hour window of freedom for Misch to leave his residence. Also written into the decision was the ability for Misch to visit his attorney, go to medical appointments, attend court hearings and attend Veterans Administration counseling sessions. In addition, Misch is allowed to leave home for emergencies, even during curfew hours.
In his written statement, Corsones listed nine separate cases, all since 2019, with both felony and misdemeanor counts — a total of 13 charges including disorderly conduct as a hate crime, obstruction of justice, possession of a large capacity ammunition magazine, violating condition of release and three counts of aggravated domestic assault.
In spite of that, Corsones said, “the right to bail may be revoked only in cases where a condition of release would constitute a threat to the integrity of the judicial system,” and that “the state did not meet that high burden in this case.”
The judge did acknowledge that extraordinary circumstances did exist for a curfew to protect the public.
“(Misch) is accumulating charges at an alarming rate, including the violation of condition of release four times,” Corsones said.
A statement from the Vermont Attorney General’s office sent to the Banner said, “We are pleased that the judge agreed that restrictions are needed to protect the public as we continue to move forward with our prosecution of this case.”
An effort to reach Misch’s Defense Attorney Frederick Bragdon for comment was unsuccessful.