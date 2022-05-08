MONTPELIER — Sen. Jeanette White, D-Windham, who announced that she will not seek reelection this year, shared some parting wisdom she gained over the last two decades.
“Twenty years have taught me a lot,” she told fellow lawmakers from the floor last week, according to a document she provided to the Reformer. “I will miss all of this more than I can say — it is breaking my heart to just be saying this.”
Her first pieces of advice were practical: “Don’t lean against the counter in the downstairs bathroom,” and, “When tearing paper during the floor session, wet the fold first so it doesn’t make noise.”
White noted the importance of keeping decorum and Senate traditions, treating everyone with respect, trying to be patient and showing appreciation for staff.
“Cherish fellow legislators,” she said. “Remember the hard work. Remember the fun and humor.”
White advised lawmakers to “listen to and respect those ghosts of the past swirling in the chamber.”
“Dance with the Capitol Police in the well of the House,” she said. “Understand that people with different perspectives also want the best for Vermont. Take the issues seriously but don’t take yourself too seriously and above all, love and respect the institution and all it represents.”
Windham County will have two new senators with White leaving and Senate President Pro Tempore Becca Balint, D-Windham, seeking an open U.S. Congress seat being vacated by Rep. Peter Welch, D-Vt. Welch is looking to take over the U.S. Senate seat Patrick Leahy, D-Vt., who is leaving for retirement.
White previously told the Reformer she plans to leave notes in her desk at the Statehouse and those of her committees’ chairpersons, suggesting what they should be paying attention to and imparting some lessons she learned over the years. She hopes to keep in contact with Windham County’s next two senators.
Facing off in the Democratic primary in August are Wichie Artu, community organizer and data analyst, Nader Hashim, former state representative and former Vermont State Police Trooper, and Wendy Harrison, who has served as municipal manager Bellows Falls/Rockingham, interim town administrator in Vernon and interim city manager in Winooski. Also running are Rick Morton, chairman of the Windham County Republican Committee, and Brattleboro Select Board member Tim Wessel, an independent.
Declining to endorse anyone in the interview Wednesday, White said she’s not worried about her successor.
“I’ll miss it desperately,” she said of the Senate. “And I know people say this all the time but it has been such an honor to do this for 20 years.”