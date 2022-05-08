Vermont State Senator Jeanette White, D-Windham, raises her right hand while taking the official oath of office inside the Senate chambers of the Vermont Statehouse, in Montpelier, during the first day of the legislative session on Wednesday, Jan. 9, 2019. To her right is Senate President Pro Tempore Becca Balint, D-Windham, who is also leaving the Senate to seek the open U.S. Congress seat being vacated by Rep. Peter Welch, D-Vt.