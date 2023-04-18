BRATTLEBORO — A Whitingham man pleaded not guilty last week to charges he sexually assaulted a Georgia woman he had met online after she blacked out after taking sleeping pills and anti-anxiety medication, and later posted videos he took of the assaults online.
Carl Butterfield, 53, was ordered held without bail. He was arraigned Tuesday from the Northwest Correctional Center, where he is serving time for possession of child sex abuse images and is facing additional child sex abuse charges. He was indicted by a federal grand jury in January and has similar convictions dating back to 2007.
Butterfield was charged with two counts of sexual assault, one count of lewd and lascivious conduct and one count of voyeurism, all in August 2021, in either Dover or Brattleboro. The incidents occurred while Butterfield was released on furlough for an earlier conviction of possession of child sex abuse images.
According to an affidavit by Dover Police Detective Sgt. Rebecca Morris, the woman met Butterfield in the online chat site Kik, and a couple of months later flew to Vermont to meet Butterfield. Butterfield gave her a false name, according to court records.
The couple rented a room in Burlington and had consensual sex, but the woman later discovered Butterfield had lied about his name and identity when she found his driver's license. When she Googled his name, she discovered he was a sex offender, according to Morris' affidavit.
The woman said she was so upset with what she had done, she took a lot of her anti-anxiety medication and sleeping pills, knowing they would put her in a deep sleep.
She told police she wanted to sleep until her return flight home because she was so embarrassed.
The woman told the police investigator that she suspected Butterfield was also drugging her, putting her medication in her food. She told police she was "blacked out for days."
The pair stayed together until Aug. 21, a total of 11 days, when she finally felt well enough to fly back to Georgia. A few days later, Butterfield texted her photos and video that he had taken while she was comatose.
And a close friend of the woman, whom she described as a "federal agent," discovered many photos and videos that were posted on social media site Kik.
The woman went to Dover police last summer to file a complaint against Butterfield, and Morris detailed a lengthy investigation, including receiving numerous social media accounts to verify the woman's story.
Morris said when she interviewed Butterfield, who by then was being held at the Springfield state prison, he insisted the pair had consensual sex, but he conceded she didn't know he was filming her while she was passed out, according to court documents.