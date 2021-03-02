WHITINGHAM -- Residents supported an article to seek $3,915,000 in financing for the upgrade and replacement of the town's sewer collection system and its wastewater treatment facility, by a 276-79 vote.
They rejected an article to approve the purchase of 12 acres at 1177 Town Hill Road for $20,000 for use as a future site of the town highway garage, by a 186-159 vote, but supported raising and appropriating $50,000 for the Town Highway Garage Renovation and/or Replacement Fund by a 238-108 vote.
All the other articles on the ballot for Tuesday's annual Town Meeting voting passed. They authorized general fund expenditures for the next fiscal year of $666,889; and plans for raising and appropriating $78,789 for operating the town's fire departmentl $20,000 for Fire Department Equipment Fund; $12,950 for the Parks Committee; $35,124 for social service agencies; $20,550 for running town cemeteries; about $1.4 million for the maintenance and repair of town highways; $85,000 for the Highway Equipment Fund; $25,000 for the Hazard Mitigation Fund; $10,000 for the Municipal Facilities Fund for continued maintenance; $6,000 to support economic development in Whitingham; and $2,000 to support Old Home Week activities being planned for 2026.
Voters also authorized an $82,596 expenditure for operating the Whitingham Free Public Library, and allowed the library to spend grant money and donations at the discretion of the library's board of trustees and library director.