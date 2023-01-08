BURLINGTON — A Whitingham man who spent more than three years in jail for possessing images of child sex abuse was indicted Thursday by a federal grand jury on two new counts of possession of similar images.
According to information from the Vermont Department of Corrections, Carl Butterfield, 53, has been in state custody since July 2022 for violating his furlough.
Butterfield was charged in 2007 with seven counts of possession of child sex abuse images.
In 2008, he was sentenced to 18 months to 35 years and was jailed from July 21, 2008, to May 18, 2010, when he was placed on supervised furlough.
About 15 months later, in 2012, he was granted parole, but 18 months after that he was jailed for violating his parole and was held in prison through December 2014, when he was again released on furlough.
Butterfield will remain in state custody until he's arraigned in federal court.