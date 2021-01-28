WILMINGTON — Town officials are trying to keep tax bills down but also move forward with a project to relocate the police and fire stations out of flood zones and upgrade their facilities.
The proposed fiscal year 2020 budget for Wilmington’s general fund and highway expenses totals $5,385,075 and requires $4,450,110 to be raised in taxes. Town Manager Scott Tucker said the $70,249 increase from the current fiscal year would add up to less than a penny increase on the tax rate or an extra $15 in municipal taxes for a home assessed at $200,000.
“We tried to keep it as level funded as possible yet again this year,” Treasurer Christine Richter said of the budget at a special Select Board meeting held remotely Jan. 21.
Select Board Vice Chairman and State Rep. John Gannon, D-Windham-6, said the primary drivers for the increase have to do with rising health care costs, the 53rd pay week, a bigger allocation to the bridge fund, and funding for the new public safety facility if voters authorize the town to apply for a bond. The bridge fund is proposed to get $100,000, whereas last year it received $35,000.
Voters will decide if the town should seek a $5.5 million bond to relocate the fire and police stations into one public safety facility on town-owned land next to the Old School Community Center at 40 Beaver St. At the special meeting, the Select Board unanimously approved a resolution making a statement about the necessity of the project.
“This is a step forward,” Tom Fitzgerald, board chairman, said at the meeting.
Fitzgerald said the stations were “rendered useless” during crises stemming from Tropical Storm Irene in 2011, and the Federal Emergency Management Agency strongly urged the town to move both facilities. The town plan, updated in 2018, calls for upgrading the facilities to meet 21st century standards and moving the stations out of the floodplain.
At the special meeting, the board unanimously approved a $4,740,550 construction bid from Bread Loaf Corporation of Middlebury. The town’s Public Safety Facility Committee previously recommended the bid.
Committee Chairman Chuck Clerici told the board that Bread Loaf advises getting an approximately $1.35 million loan to get the project started. He previously said work could begin around April but bond funds won’t become available until July.
The board also unanimously approved the budget, which will appear on the March 2 ballot along with the bond question. Other articles ask voters to put $26,765 in a reserve fund for reappraisals; $175,000 in the Highway Town Road Equipment Capital Fund; $100,000,000 in the Bridge Capital Fund; $150,000 in the Fire Department Equipment Capital Fund; $5,000 in the Fire House Capital Fund; $20,000 in the Memorial Hall Capital Fund; $12,000 in the Library Capital Reserve Fund; $20,000 in the Police Equipment Capital Fund; $5,000 in the Transfer Station Capital Fund; and $5,000 in the Public Lands and Fences Capital Fund.
Ballots will be mailed to residents. There won’t be an in-person annual Town Meeting due to the coronavirus pandemic.
An informational meeting is scheduled for 6 p.m. on Monday, Feb. 22, via Zoom. Tucker anticipates the Public Safety Facility Committee will host one or two informational meetings about the construction project.
Races for all town positions are uncontested. Gannon, Sarah Fisher and Tony Tribuno are running for reelection on the Select Board.
Kathy Larsen is seeking another term on the Twin Valley School Board. No one filed a consent form to run for another open seat to represent Wilmington on the School Board.