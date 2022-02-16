WILMINGTON — Masks are no longer mandatory inside establishments in Wilmington.
Following state law enacted to give municipalities the authority to create masking rules, the Wilmington Select Board extended its mandate after 45 days then again after 30 days. On Tuesday, the board voted unanimously to rescind the rule effective immediately.
Town Manager Scott Tucker said he believes the decline in cases and hospitalizations was among the reasoning.
"They didn't have much discussion. Everyone agreed," Tucker said. "We had the surge and now it's receded."
Tucker noted the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is reporting 87 percent of Vermonters 5 and older have received at least one dose of a vaccine against COVID-19.
"I think we have seen the hospitalizations turn back down to a more manageable rate and there just didn't seem to be an interest in continuing with the masks," he said. "Now having said that, businesses or any of my offices are certainly welcome to continue with signage. Our signs are asking unvaccinated people to wear masks, still very much on the honor system of course. But we have a high vaccination rate in the state and I don't think Wilmington is any different."
As of Wednesday, the CDC reported 81 percent of Vermonters 5 and older have completed vaccination.
This time around, the downtown organization Wilmington Works did not take a position on the matter. The group supported the mandate when the board voted to put it in place in December.