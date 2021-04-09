WILMINGTON — Hearing no objections to plans to fully reopen town buildings to the public later in the summer, Town Manager Scott Tucker said he would be “holding the fort until July.”

At the Select Board meeting held remotely Tuesday, Tucker said he listened to the governor’s news conference earlier that day in which the Vermont Forward Plan was announced to outline three phases of reopening sectors of the economy after restrictions were prompted by the COVID-19 pandemic.

The plan’s timeline brings Vermont to July 4, when everyone eligible for a vaccination is expected to have an opportunity to get one and about 88 percent of the state’s population is anticipated to be vaccinated. By then, Tucker said the town and other entities will need to follow “universal guidance,” which involves staying home when sick, wearing masks, ensuring 6 feet of space and uncrowded places, practicing good hygiene, and knowing about travel restrictions.

“I’m comfortable now in saying that by July, I think we could take a look at the universal guidance that’s being given and probably open up because every one of my staff will be given the opportunity to be vaccinated,” Tucker said. “And I feel comfortable we could open all of the buildings and one of them is Memorial Hall.”

Located at 14 West Main St., Memorial Hall is a town-owned venue used for events and performances. It closed during the pandemic, whereas the town office was reopened to the public on a limited basis.

At the time of the meeting, the town had three requests to rent the venue in August. Tucker said when it reopens, town staff will put out cleaning supplies and ask event organizers to complete specific cleaning tasks.

Select Board Vice Chairman John Gannon, a state representative for the Windham-6 district, noted venues will need to follow specific spacing guidance related to the number of unvaccinated attendees that gradually relaxes until July.

By July, Tucker anticipates asking staff from the town office to spend more time in office. He said communication works more smoothly when they’re in the office.

Gannon described wanting to be as flexibility as possible. He said people 16 and younger won’t be vaccinated by then so it’s unclear how schools will operate.

When the question of requiring town staff to get vaccinated came up, Tucker said he would be reluctant to do that. He was aware of only “a handful” of town employees who don’t want to be vaccinated and some have changed their minds.

Later in the meeting, Gannon spoke about annual Town Meeting in March having more participation than previous years. More than 470 ballots were cast this year, compared to the in-person meetings where he estimated less than 200 people typically show up to vote on items from the floor. He suggested modifications could be made to spark more participation.