WILMINGTON — During Town Meeting in 2021, Wilmington voters approved by a vote of 290 to 184 taking out a $5.5 million bond to relocate the fire and police stations to a new public safety facility on town-owned land next to the Old School Community Center at 40 Beaver St.
At the next Town Meeting, voters might be asked to pay for another bond, this one to extend water and wastewater infrastructure from the White House Inn to Ballou Hill Road along Route 9 and south along Route 100 about 600 feet.
"This is a priority project," said Town Manager Scott Tucker. "Its time has come. Along the lines of if you build it, will they come? We believe the answer is yes."
The hope is that extending the utility services will allow for the revitalization of 22,000 square feet of existing commercial space and encourage more development, to include housing, along the corridor.
The current town-managed system services 266 customers, separate from the Cold Brook Fire District, which delivers culinary water to another 300 connections.
Prior to the COVID-19 pandemic, the extension project was expected to cost $2.472 million, but due to inflation and increases in the costs of labor and materials, the price has risen to $3.767 million, said Gretchen Haverluk, the town's economic development consultant.
The town recently received a $1 million grant from the Northern Borders Regional Commission Catalyst Fund for the project.
Other funding includes $374,892 in American Rescue Plan Act funds and $753,510 from the Community Recovery and Revitalization Program.
Haverluk said the town also hopes to receive $1 million from the U.S. Department of Agriculture in the form of a combination grant and loan.
That leaves a bond amount of about $317,000 that town taxpayers will have to agree to during the 2024 Town Meeting.
Haverluk said the town could use some of its proceeds from the 1 percent local option tax to pay that bond, or taxpayers could agree to tack it on to their property tax bill.
Depending on the final estimate, that could add between $12 and $25 per $250,000 of assessed value.
But Haverluk said the impact on taxes could be reduced if buildings along the corridor increase in value or if new buildings are erected.
"Bringing them up to full assessed value is going to help offset the impact on residential properties," she said.
"When you think about economic development, this is really something that would benefit everybody if we could develop that section out into the commercial corridor," said Tucker.
Haverluk said land owners have said the only thing holding up development along the corridor is the lack of infrastructure.
For instance, she said, VT 211 LLC acquired the former Honora Winery property in the hopes of opening a restaurant on the site, as well as building seven townhouses and three apartments.
"They have a well on the property, but they really need to have sewer," said Haverluk. "And they have to sprinkle the building. In order to do so, if they don't get water from the town, they'll have to put in large buried holding tanks."
Such an expense might make the project financially impractical, she said.
There is also lots of empty space along the corridor that could potentially be developed for housing that is close to downtown, she said.
"Housing is extremely important," she said, especially housing that is affordable to folks working in town.
Once the system has been extended, utility users will be responsible for their usage costs and any maintenance of the system.
Tucker said it's not financially viable to ask the current users to pay for a bond as they already have bonds they are responsible for.
The town doesn't qualify for the state's clean water revolving loan fund because the area would need to receive official neighborhood designation, which itself must follow Complete Streets guidelines that include installing sidewalks.
"It would increase the cost of the project more and the town would be liable for the ongoing maintenance," said Haverluk, who said if voters approve and they get approval from the USDA, they hope to being construction by 2025.
Tucker said the fiscal year payment for the public safety facility bond, including interest, will be $373,934, which would add .0477 cents on the tax rate, which adds about $120 to an assessed value of $250,000.
"At the same time that we built the new public safety building, we retired debt related to the town highway garage and the Look Road Bridge, with an annual payment was about $136,263," he said.