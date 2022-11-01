BRATTLEBORO — A Wilmington man, currently being held in jail for more than 100 charges in Windham and Bennington counties, is not able to help in his defense and is not competent to stand trial, according to a psychiatric report.
Misbah Abdul-Kareem, 37, is expected to be released from the Southern State Correctional Facility in Springfield next week after Windham Superior Court Judge Katherine Hayes found Abdul-Kareem not competent to stand trial last week.
He has been jailed for the past three months after he was arrested in Brattleboro for allegedly breaking into a car and stealing $1,200.
There are 86 dockets or cases filed against Abdul-Kareem in Windham County, which include 168 misdemeanors ranging from unlawful trespass and petty larceny to repeated violations of conditions of release. He faces several felony charges in both counties as well, according to the competency report.
While Abdul-Kareem suffers from several different diagnoses of mental illness, according to the report by Dr. Jonathan Weker of Montpelier, the report says he is not in need of hospitalization. He has been hospitalized multiple times in Vermont in recent years, Abdul-Kareem told the doctor.
Abdul-Kareem has broken into cars and taken money and has entered people's homes to take minor items, according to the report.
According to Abdul-Kareem, he has lived in Vermont since his teens when his family moved to the Burlington area from Virginia. He attended Burlington High School and graduated from Worcester Academy in Massachusetts in 2004.
He told police he was looking for royalties owed to him from a children's book he had written. He described himself as a self-employed writer.
The psychiatric report said that he had been diagnosed with paranoid schizophrenia when he was in college, and also suffered a traumatic brain injury about six years ago when he jumped out of a car going 40 miles an hour. Abdul-Kareem said that he felt he wasn't safe in the car and got out. He suffered several bruises to the brain, as well as a skull fracture, and was hospitalized for weeks.
The report states that Abdul-Kareem has been on disability since 2010.
Windham County Deputy State's Attorney David Gartenstein said after Abdul-Kareem's latest court hearing on Friday, both sides agreed that he didn't need to be hospitalized, and that the commitment hearing, which has to be held within 15 days of the competency decision, would recommend no commitment.
"He doesn't need hospital-level care in Vermont," he said, but community-based care.