BRATTLEBORO — The Windham County State's Attorney's office dropped criminal charges Wednesday against a Wilmington man after the main witness against him in an aggravated domestic assault case recanted, and a juvenile girl in a lewd and lascivious case against him refused to participate in the prosecution.
Michael Baker, 44, was released from prison Wednesday after the court hearing, according to Windham Superior Court Judge Katherine Hayes. He has been held without bail since Oct. 2, 2022.
Windham County Deputy State's Attorney David Gartenstein said in court Wednesday that the state did not have independent corroborating information for the domestic assault case, so without the complaining witness's statements, the prosecution could not go forward.
And in a companion case, Gartenstein said, the juvenile girl, through her court-appointed lawyer and her guardian ad litem, told the court she didn't want to participate in the court case either.
The charges against Baker were dismissed, but without prejudice, meaning the charges can be filed again. The case was not sealed and remains a public document.
Court records indicate Baker has been in prison for about seven months, as he was ordered held without bail.
Gartenstein told the judge that while the state does pursue some domestic assault cases when the victim does not want to participate in the prosecution, it had never pursued a sexual assault case without the under-aged victim's cooperation.
"The victim does not want to engage," he said.
Hayes said that it wasn't surprising that a young teenager didn't want to go through the court process, which can, in some cases, victimize the victim.
Baker's mother, in an email to the Reformer on Wednesday, said her son was innocent of all the charges, and had been unfairly treated by the police, the press, the judge, and the prosecutor. His mother said police had mistreated him when they arrested him, and said it was a result of his large size.
Court records stated Baker is 6 foot four inches tall and weighs 350 pounds.