BRATTLEBORO — A Wilmington man stands accused of abusing a woman for nearly a decade.
According to documents filed in Windham Superior Court, Criminal Division, Michael Baker, 44, has been charged with first degree aggravated domestic assault after the woman accused him of strangling her after she didn’t get permission from him to have a beer with dinner.
“She told me for the past 10 years with the defendant she has been in fear for her life,” wrote Wilmington Det. Sasha Kondraski in an affidavit presented to the court.
Police initially responded to a report on Oct. 1 that Baker had been inappropriate with a juvenile.
The juvenile told investigators Baker touched her against her will and was sending sexual messages via phone.
He has also been charged with lewd and lascivious conduct with a child. If found guilty of that charge, he could be sentenced to two to 15 years in prison.
While talking with the juvenile, investigators learned the physical abuse against the woman started in 2013. The juvenile said Baker beat the woman so bad several years ago that she had to have her spleen removed.
When investigators spoke with the woman, she said the abuse started two months into their relationship.
Baker cut her off from her family, prevented her from working and prohibited her from accessing social media.
The woman said she had her spleen removed nine years ago after Baker repeatedly punched and kicked her.
About a week ago, Baker choked her because he was angry she didn’t ask for permission to drink a beer during dinner.
“She told me that he has strangled her multiple times with both hands and in the past has left bruises,” wrote Kondraski.
The woman said Baker assaults her about once a month, to include throwing her, throwing objects, punching her and kicking her.
Baker has been held without bail at Southern State Correctional Facility in Springfield since Oct. 2.