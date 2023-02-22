BRATTLEBORO — A Wilmington man denied in court on Tuesday that he gave psychedelic mushrooms to a teenager, though he did admit to giving another teen ecstasy, marijuana and alcohol.
Joshua Dean, 38, was sentenced to three to four years in prison with all but four months suspended after pleading guilty to the charges in Windham Superior Court.
According to affidavits filed by Wilmington Police Department Officers Sasha Kondraski and Joseph Carcich, a juvenile reported Dean was giving drugs to a minor and that she heard one of her friends say Dean was going to convince the minor to have sex with him.
The alleged behavior also came to the attention of local police when a juvenile arrived at a local hospital for an overdose of "molly," also known as ecstasy, a drug with psychotropic properties that can cause hallucinations.
Carcich wrote in his affidavit that he found texts in the juvenile's phone indicating that the drugs came from Dean, as well as alcohol and marijuana.
"I don't agree with all those things," said Dean, during his sentencing. "I don't agree that I gave her psychedelic mushrooms."
"OK," said Windham Superior Court Judge Katherine Hayes. "What about the ecstasy?"
"Yes, your honor," said Dean.
"Ecstasy, marijuana, alcohol?" asked Hayes, to which Dean said yes. "OK. I think that's enough. ... And do you agree that that was not OK?"
"Yes, your honor," responded Dean.
"You know this was really, really not OK," said Hayes before he was taken into custody to begin serving his time, "and endangered and potentially damaged these children's lives for a long term because of their exposure to these substances."
Hayes also noted that Dean's own use of illegal substances might have contributed to his bad decisions.
"Probation conditions maybe will help you to address that and avoid anything like this in the future, and [you'll be able to] also work on yourself and be a better person."