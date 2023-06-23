WILMINGTON — Police are seeking the public's help in identifying someone who make a hoax phone call about a local shooting.
Just before noon on Wednesday, the Wilmington Police Department received a call from an individual who identified themselves as a 14-year-old male who told the WPD dispatcher that he had shot his mother in the chest with an AR-15 type rifle and that she was not breathing.
When police officers arrived, they were unable to make contact with anyone inside the residence on Ray Hill Road. As a precaution, roadways in the area were closed to traffic and Deerfield Valley Rescue staged emergency medical units nearby.
During the response, officers surrounded the house to prevent the potential escape of the suspect, which would have created a public safety risk. Officers gained entry to the residence and conducted a search. They did not locate anyone inside or any evidence of a shooting.
During the investigation it was discovered that the call was a hoax and the phone number used to make the false report had been involved in other similar incidents.
The Wilmington Police Department was assisted by the Dover Police Department, Wilmington Fire Department and Deerfield Valley Rescue during this incident.
Anyone with information related to the identity of the caller or related to this incident is urged to call the Wilmington Police Department at 802-464-8593.