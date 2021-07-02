WILMINGTON -- Town officials are being urged to have remote options available for participation in municipal meetings.
"I believe it is in the best interest of the town and community members for hybrid (in person and virtual) meetings to continue indefinitely," Brian Holt of Wilmington wrote in an email to Town Manager Scott Tucker and Administrative Assistant Jessica DeFrancesco responding to an email warning meetings for this week.
Since the governor lifted the state of emergency after 80 percent of eligible Vermonters have received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine, towns that relied on Zoom and other teleconferencing software for more than a year needed to again have a physical location for meetings.
Holt, who serves on the Planning Commission but advocated for hybrid meetings on behalf of himself, said he knows meetings need to be warned to the public and a technical solution would need to be reached in order to have hybrid meetings. He asked who would be the best person with whom to discuss the potential.
Also, he pointed to a June 14 memo from the Vermont Secretary of State's Office urging "public bodies to find means to continue including the voices of members of the public who have limitations that may preclude physical attendance. Supporting the right of all members of the public to express their opinions on matters considered is one path to accountability."
The topic was added to the next Select Board meeting, happening Tuesday at 6 p.m. Holt told the Reformer he received a good number of replies from others who support the effort.
In addition to hybrid meetings making participation more possible, "it also allows for much more productive meetings in terms of sharing documents/etc.," Holt said.
"We literally spent an hour at the last Planning Commission meeting trying to figure out how to number each paragraph (because we weren't all looking at the same document online) -- it was a mess," he said in an email. "Why not be more inclusive in terms of supporting everyone who is inserted in participating in their municipal meetings but can't because of work, childcare, disabilities, etc. The more opportunities for participation the better."
Neighboring Deerfield Valley town Dover has been hosting hybrid Select Board meetings before the state of emergency was lifted, projecting the Zoom portion on a wall in Town Hall. Brattleboro is preparing to have hybrid Select Board meetings starting Tuesday, getting assistance from Brattleboro Community Television with the effort.
Tucker said he thinks there are challenges including the unplanned expense for introducing the technology and having a screen that doesn't mess with the historical building housing the town offices.
"Certainly it can be done," he said. "It creates more logistical issues in a meeting."
Tucker said having a remote option could be a convenience, however, he doubts it will bring more people to meetings.
"I think after the newness wore off on the Zoom meeting for a whole lot of reasons," he said, citing poor broadband connections as a major one, "people who were getting on the Zoom calls for the meetings were primarily the people who were on the agenda. We weren't getting additional folks from the community but we'll have to wait and see what the Select Board says."
Before Holt's request came in, Tucker was leaving the decision on how to run meetings up to the committees or boards. Tucker said John Gannon has been the only Select Board member who needed to participate remotely in years past since he is a state representative who needs to be at the Statehouse in Montpelier at times.
"I think hybrid meetings would be a good way to increase transparency and allow more folks to participate in municipal meetings," Gannon said. "However, it has to be done right so that everyone can be heard whether participating in person or via Zoom or some other meeting tool. I believe the technology exists to successfully hold hybrid meetings, but a municipality would need to understand how to use it. Different towns are going to have different capacities to handle this."