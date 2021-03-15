WILMINGTON — Three 17-year-olds were arraigned on Friday on charges of trafficking heroin.
According to information from the Wilmington Police Department, at 11:45 p.m. on March 10, an officer observed a speeding vehicle with a defective license plate light.
During the stop, states the information, the officer detected signs of drug use.
During a subsequent search of the vehicle, police discovered 250 bags of heroin, 8.5 grams of crack cocaine, marijuana, cash and two loaded 9mm handguns.
The teenagers also gave false names to police, states the information from the department.
All three were cited with trafficking heroin, possession with intent to sell crack cocaine, possession of a firearm during commission of a crime and giving a false report to law enforcement.
They were arraigned in family court on Friday.