WILMINGTON — Memorial Day activities are returning to town this year after a two-year hiatus due to the pandemic.
"I think Wilmington will be excited to have something come back (on) the Sunday of Memorial Day," said Janet Boyd, who helps organize a rubber duck race fundraiser as part of the festivities. "We're all excited to get back to the new normal but until you do it, you don't know what it's going to be."
Angel Balch, past president of the Rotary Club of the Deerfield Valley and assistant district governor, cited COVID-19 as part of the reason behind not holding the parade this time. But mainly it's because organizers wanted to "ease" back in after taking the last two years off, she said.
"We thought the barbecue and ceremony were the most important things to focus on for now," she said.
Meg Staloff, program coordinator for the downtown organization Wilmington Works, said she's not sure if shops will do anything special for Memorial Day weekend "except throw open doors since it’s usually such a busy day." She invited the Morris Dancers to return but hasn't heard back yet.
The Rotary Club will host its barbecue in front of Memorial Hall from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sunday, May 29,
"We will also have the hall open during that time for people to tour inside," Balch said. "The Wilmington historical society is going to display some old photographs of local veterans and old uniforms, and Rotary will have the hall decorated."
The duck race benefitting the Make-A-Wish Foundation will happen at noon. Rubber ducks travel down the Deerfield River as part of the event.
Boyd said the race didn't occur for two years during the pandemic but this time around will mark its 33rd year.
"We just have to hope the water level is below 8 feet," she said, adding that the event has been called off before due to ducks not being able to stand up in the water.
She's currently collecting prizes for the race.
"We're very excited we're going to be able to contribute to Make-A-Wish again," she said.
Tickets will be sold on the bridge by Dot's of Wilmington starting at 10 a.m. the day of the race. Boyd noted money raised for the foundation in the southern part of Vermont goes toward paying for the wishes of children with critical illnesses in the southern part of the state.
From 10 to 11 a.m. Monday, May 30, the Rotary Club will hold a Memorial Day ceremony at Memorial Hall with Col. Renee Bloom of Albany, N.Y., to be the keynote speaker. Balch said members of the women’s auxiliary will be selling poppies at the door.
"We have the program pretty much set, but we are just awaiting confirmation of our emcee," she said. "We will present a quilt made by the Quilts of Valor women’s group. The Twin Valley Middle High School chorus will be singing a couple of songs."
Balch said the plan is to host a parade next year.