HALIFAX — Tristan Roberts, of Halifax, secured his first term in the Vermont Statehouse, defeating his opponent, Republican John Lyddy, of Whitingham, 1,203 to 658.
Roberts said he was impressed by the turnout in the three towns.
"Voters I spoke with at the polls might disagree on solutions, but overall they agreed that our next representative should work on access to housing, quality education and constitutional rights," he said. "With all the energy voters showed today, and the hunger for solutions, I am optimistic about what we can do by working collaboratively with our residents, towns and our Legislature."
In Halifax, Roberts received 256 to Lyddy's 152.
In Wilmington, Roberts received 605 votes to Lyddy's 272.
In Whitingham, Roberts received 342 to Lyddy's 234.