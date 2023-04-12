BRATTLEBORO — High winds sparked a brush fire at 34 Miller Road on Wednesday. The Brattleboro Fire Department was able to contain the fire to half an acre.
The fire was caused when the wind moved the power line towards a nearby tree, causing it to arch and drop embers on the ground. The dry conditions and the wind speed helped the fire grow.
Brattleboro Assistant Fire Chief Charles Kier reminded people to be extra cautious throughout the week and into the weekend until the area gets some rain. The ground conditions are dry at the moment, which could cause a fire to spread quickly.
AccuWeather released a weather statement that gusty winds and low relative humidity will increase fire weather across portions of Southern Vermont.
"Fine fuels remain very dry according to the Vermont Department of Forests, Parks and Recreation, while near critically low relative humidity values in the 25 to 35 percent range will develop across portions of Bennington and eastern Windham Counties today," according to the AccuWeather release. "These conditions will combine with northwest winds of 10 to 15 mph and gusts of 20 to 30 mph to increase fire weather concerns across the region. If any fires were to start, the weather and localized fuel conditions may result in rapid fire spread."