Clear skies this evening will give way to mostly cloudy skies overnight. Low 17F. Winds WSW at 10 to 20 mph..
Clear skies this evening will give way to mostly cloudy skies overnight. Low 17F. Winds WSW at 10 to 20 mph.
Updated: March 2, 2021 @ 3:53 pm
Photographer / Multimedia Editor
Chad Sharkey, an employee for the town of Chesterfield, N.H., puts up a barrier after a tree fell on some power lines on Atherton Hill Road on Tuesday, March 2, 2021.
Crews clean up downed trees across Windham County in Vermont and Cheshire County in New Hampshire, on March 2, 2021, after a powerful wind storm whipped through the area.
Crews clean up downed trees across Windham County in Vermont and Cheshire County in New Hampshrie on March 2, 2021, after a powerful wind storm whipped through the area.
A subcontractor crew for Eversource works on a power line that was damaged by a fallen tree on Brook Street, in Chesterfield, N.H., on Tuesday, March 2, 2021.
A fallen tree closes off Plain Road, in Hinsdale, N.H.
Since COVID-19 makes it difficult to convene Coffees with the President, if you have a question or a comment about The Eagle, send it to company President Fredric D. Rutberg at frutberg@berkshireeagle.com.
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.