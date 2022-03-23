TOWNSHEND — The Windham Central Supervisory Union wants to provide families in the various districts with school choice within the union.
Bill Anton, superintendent of Windham Central, told the Reformer that discussion began with the supervisory union board looking at ways to increase opportunities for students. After attorneys for Windham Central and the Vermont Agency of Education spoke together, the next step is to approach the Legislature about allowing the move.
Currently, the Public High School Choice program allows students to apply to attend high schools outside their district. Schools can limit the number of transfers.
Windham Central wants to allow school choice between all of the schools in its districts. Anton anticipates asking legislators to craft a bill to allow school choice within supervisory unions.
"They all agree it should be possible because it follows exactly what the Public High School Choice is," Anton said at the West River Education District meeting last week. "The concern is that the Legislature has approved that and this has not yet been approved by the Legislature."
Getting legislative approval could take some time. Anton told West River Education District board member and House of Representatives Majority Leader Emily Long that he's "going to need some help."
"I mean, it makes sense to me," Anton said. "It's a little disappointing to me it's going to take a little longer than I thought. But in many ways, I guess it might be better to have it codified in statute so that it's never questioned, no gray area, we have something to work with."
Anton said he's surprised the project hasn't been taken on before, however, he welcomed the chance for Windham Central to take the lead.
"So yes, it's definitely not going to happen next year," he told the West River Education District Board. "But I'm on the train and let's see if we can make it happen."
Windham Central includes Marlboro; Stratton; Windham; River Valleys Unified School District, made up of elementary schools in Dover and Wardsboro; and West River Education District, which includes public schools in Jamaica, NewBrook and Townshend.
Anton said River Valleys and West River Education District developed elementary school choice within their districts through the Act 46 process. Aimed at increasing efficiencies and improving equities, the 2015 law brought about mergers statewide such as River Valleys and West River Education District.
Windham Central districts with high school for choice include Marlboro, River Valleys, Stratton and Windham. West River Education District includes Leland & Gray Union Middle and High School in Townshend but also participates in the Public High School Choice program.
Windham, which is a member of West River Education District for grades 7 to 12, shares the same policy for high school as West River.
Marlboro students can attend any public or independent school for grades 9 to 12. River Valleys students can go to any public or approved independent school for grades 7 to 12.
Stratton students can attend any public or approved independent school for grades k-12. The district is the only one within the supervisory union with choice outside of the union.