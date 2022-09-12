TOWNSHEND — Windham Central Supervisory Union has some time to find a new superintendent.
Superintendent Bill Anton said he told the WCSU Board in June that this will be his last school year.
"It is my seventh year and I am at a different place in my life," he said in an email response to the Reformer. "Both of my adult offspring are settled and independent."
Anton said that with his son Miles living in Halifax, Nova Scotia, and his daughter Colette in Boston, this is the first time in "a quarter century" that he and his wife Meredith can think about what they want do, where they want to live and how they want to operate their lives as a couple.
"It is exciting and scary," Anton said. "I am open to a lot of possibilities. I just want to find a match with the skills I have developed these last couple of decades."
Anton, 52, said he's "too young and spry" for retirement.
WCSU is holding stakeholder meetings this month to help inform the process of finding the next superintendent. The supervision union board will discuss the process at its Sept. 28 meeting.
"The SU is in a solid place for a transition and we have a year to not only find a new superintendent, but to be able to prepare for the transition in a slow, measured manner," Anton said.
Anton became superintendent in June 2016. He succeeded Steven John, who retired and is now chairman of the board governing DVFiber. They had about a year to work out the transition, John said at the time, calling it "an ideal situation."
Previously, Anton served as principal of Dover School for six years. He moved to Vermont in 2007 to become assistant principal of Whitingham Elementary and Twin Valley Middle School. A year later, he was principal there.
Earlier in his career, Anton was employed as a teacher and an elementary assistant principal in North Carolina. He also worked as a private investigator.
The last superintendent search process included about eight interview sessions with 60 different people, including administrators, parents, teachers and community partnership groups. The role involves oversight of elementary schools in Dover, Jamaica, Marlboro, Stratton, Wardsboro, Townshend, Windham and NewBrook, which serves Newfane and Brookline, and Leland & Gray Union Middle and High School.