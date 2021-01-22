BRATTLEBORO -- The Rev. Susie Webster-Toleno and her husband, state Rep. Tristano Toleno, D-Windham 2-3, moved to New York City in the mid 1990s, as Webster-Toleno attended divinity school at Union Theological Seminary.
In McGiffert Hall where the young couple lived, just down the hall was a serious and studious doctoral student who earlier this month garnered headlines all over the world -- Sen.-elect Raphael Warnock, D-Ga., who became the first Black man to represent Georgia in the U.S. Senate.
Webster-Toleno, the minister for the Westminster West Congregational Church, and a chaplain with Bayada Hospice, said she's not surprised at Warnock's success.
While Webster-Toleno said she never really spent any lengthy time with Warnock, for three years the two divinity students exchanged pleasantries when they ran into each other in their shared hallway or in the elevator.
"We were on different tracks," said Webster-Toleno, who was seeking her master's degree in divinity, while Warnock was seeking a PhD. That made a tremendous difference, she said, with his focus on the urban church, and she was focused on small, rural churches.
"He was in the PhD program and working at this fairly high-powered church. He dressed like a grown up, while the rest of us in grad school..." she said, laughing. "We were in a different world. He was very involved on campus, a lot of social justice ministeries, racial justice, gender and housing. He had a very strong role in leadership on campus," she said.
"It was clear, we were from very different backgrounds, he was much more urbane than I," said Webster-Toleno, who grew up in Brattleboro. She described her former neighbor as "warm and gracious."
Webster-Toleno always kept her ears open for news of the charismatic Warnock, who defeated Sen. Kelly Loeffler, R-Ga., in a special runoff election. Fellow Democrat Jon Ossoff defeated Sen. David Purdue, D-Ga., to help flip control of the U.S. Senate to Democratic control, and give President Joseph Biden a big boost in his legislative plans. The two Georgians are the first Democrats to be elected by Georgia since 2000.
Webster-Toleno said she sent money to Warnock for both his original campaign in the fall, and in the run-off campaign this winter. In Georgia elections, if a candidate doesn't garner at least 50 percent of the vote, a run-off is required.
"It's not like we were buddies," said Webster-Toleno, who had posted on social media about her connection with the now-famous Georgian minister.
Warnock, who while at Union was assistant pastor at the famous Abyssinian Baptist Church in Harlem, is the senior pastor of the Ebenezar Baptist Church in Atlanta, the home church of the Rev. Martin Luther King Jr. Warnock said he plans on continuing to preach at the Atlanta church, even while serving in the U.S. Senate.
Webster-Toleno isn't the only Union-educated United Church of Christ minister in Windham County that has met Warnock through their mutual school, which is known for producing progressive religious leaders.
Pastor Jeremy Kirk, who doesn't use the title reverend until his ordination later this year, leads the West Dover Congregational Church, and attended Union Theological Seminary a few years after Webster-Toleno and Warnock.
Warnock was the doctoral student of a famous professor at the school, James Cone, the founder of Black Liberation Theology, Kirk said. Warnock, 51, eventually received a master's degree in divinity, philosophy and a doctorate.
Kirk said he had wanted to be one of Cone's PhD students as well, but he wasn't accepted by Cone.
Warnock is a disciple of Cone and an adherent of Black Liberation Theology, Kirk said, and has been the pastor at the prestigious Ebenezer Baptist Church since 2005.
While Kirk and Webster-Toleno never shared a class with the new senator, they said he was well known. Kirk said Warnock came back to the school repeatedly.
"I introduced him at several panel discussions," said Kirk, a Marlboro resident, who said he served as a teaching assistant at Union for Cornel West, a noted philosopher, who now teaches at Harvard University.
What's significant about Warnock and Union, according to Kirk, is his close connection to Cone and Black Liberation theology, which he said was key to the "resurgency of Black Lives Matter into the mainstream."
Union is one of the most liberal seminaries, and is non-denominational, Kirk said, attracting and educating people of color, a diverse community. Warnock came from a pentecostal background, he said, and currently serves in the Baptist church.
"He is continuing a consistency of service and calling," said Kirk.
While "99 percent" of the students at Union consider themselves Christian, not all go on to the ministry, Webster-Toleno said, with many pursuing various social justice careers.
"He's been involved in social justice causes since then, the kind which led him into the political aspect of his life," she said. "He had a strong, prophetic voice."
"I followed his campaign, and I was one of many people who sent money -- before the November, and later, and I sent out a small number of get-out-the-vote postcards," she said.
Webster-Toleno said she saw a social media quotation about Warnock and posted it on her Facebook page. It talked about the pros and cons of choosing music for a church service, traditional anthems versus contemporary music. He had been asked about uniting people in such divisive times.
"'Listen, if you've ever had to get folks who like anthems and folks who like contemporary gospel music to work together, you can do anything,'" Webster-Toleno posted on her social media account.
"It shows a little bit about his attitude, his light-heartedness and his charisma," she said.