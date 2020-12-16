This story will be updated.
TOWNSHEND -- The long awaited moment to vaccinate frontline workers has begun.
"It was absolutely painless," Dr. Kimona Alin said at about 10:15 a.m., sitting in the same spot where she received the injection of the Pfizer vaccine in a room at Grace Cottage Hospital in Townshend. "And I feel elated at the fact that we are finally starting to turn the clock back to a time that we can now barely remember before this COVID-19 pandemic."
Alin said she hopes everyone will feel "comfortable and safe" taking a vaccine for the virus. After her comments, she was applauded by fellow staff members waiting to get their shots.
The vaccine is looked at by Alin as an extra layer of precaution as the hospital treats patients who don't know if they have COVID-19 or not. She works in the emergency room and as a hospitalist.
Dr. Timothy Shafer, hospitalist and president of medical staff at Grace Cottage who was next to get the vaccine, said he was "honored and thrilled."
"I feel every successful vaccine is a miracle of science and medicine," he said, adding that the COVID-19 vaccines were particularly impressive due to the speed and dexterity that went into producing them.
His hope is that the vaccines bring about "a new era" where people can go back to feeling safe and society can reopen.
Stephen Kapral, senior director of pharmacy at Grace Cottage, said the plan is to provide about 30 vaccinations to staff on Wednesday and about 25 on Thursday. Next week, he expects the hospital to receive as many as 300 doses of the Moderna vaccine.
"It's remarkable the vaccine is to market in less than a year," he said, as he believes the quickest turnaround for other vaccines has been about four years.
Heather Boucher, director of quality and infection prevention at Grace Cottage, anticipates all staff members will get the first dose by the new year. The second and final shots should be administered by the end of January.
Altogether, about 200 employees at Grace Cottage are expected to get vaccinated. The hospital also is providing vaccinations for Bayada Home Health Care, the Visiting Nurse and Hospice for Vermont and New Hampshire, and local emergency medical services providers such as rescue squads based in Jamaica and Newfane.