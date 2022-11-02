BRATTLEBORO — The candidates vying for Windham County's two open senate seats in the Vermont Legislature have raised double the campaign contributions received by the two former senators over the past three election cycles.
As of the middle of October, Democrat Nader Hashim, of Dummerston, Democrat Wendy Harrison, of Brattleboro, and Independent Tim Wessel, also of Brattleboro, have received more than $56,000 in contributions.
Of the two Republicans running for Windham County's two senate seats, Richard Morton, of Brattleboro, has raised $2,648, of which $1,625 is his own money. Rick Kenyon, also of Brattleboro, is listed as having "no activity" on the Secretary of State's campaign finance website.
In 2016, 2018 and 2020, Democrat Jeanette White received about $9,000 in donations.
In that same period, Democrat Becca Balint received about $20,000 in donations.
White is retiring after 20 years in the state senate.
Balint, who has been in the senate for four terms, served as Majority Leader and Senate President Pro Tem. She is currently running to represent Vermont in the U.S. House of Representatives.
For the two Democrats and one Independent running for the two senate seats, the majority of the contributions are from individual donors, ranging between $25 and $1,000, mostly from Vermont, with a small portion from donors around the country.
Of Harrison's total donations of nearly $22,800, $6,100 came out of her own pocket.
Wessel's campaign has received nearly $12,000, with $4,000 coming out of his own pocket.
Hashim hasn't chipped in any of his own money, but has received more than $22,000 in campaign contributions.
Harrison received $1,000 from VPIRG Votes and $1,580 from the Vermont-NEA Fund for Children and Public Education. Both organizations are listed as PACs.
Hashim also received $1,580 from the Vermont-NEA Fund for Children and Public Education, as well as $400 from the Association for Public Justice, $500 from the Vermont State Employees Association and $1,000 from VPIRG. He also received $250 from the Vermont Senate Leadership PAC.
Wessel's filings show no contributions from PACs or from the business/group/organization category.
Morton received a small donation from a Colchester resident and the rest came from the Rutland County Republicans ($1,000) and the Whitingham Republican Town Committee ($415).
According to expenditure disclosures, the candidates have spent their money on advertising, campaign flyers, gas, events, bank fees, buttons, food and technical assistance for websites.
Candidates for any elected position in Vermont — from select board to governor — who receive or spend more than $500 are required to file each month financial disclosure forms with the Secretary of State's office, detailing how much money they've received, from whom and how they spent it.
Disclosure forms also must be filed monthly if a candidate spends $500 or more of their own money.
Failing to file the forms can result in civil penalties up to $10,000 per violation and can also result in criminal charges with fines up to $1,000 and imprisonment up to one year in jail.
Individual donors are not required to file any disclosure paperwork unless they are working together to support a candidate or a particular issue and donate or spend $1,000 or more as a group.
When donors pool their money, they have created a political action committee and must register with the state. However, if a group of friends meet together and agree to support a specific candidate or cause and donate the money on their own, they do not have to register as a PAC.
Any sort of communication on behalf of a candidate or a question on the ballot, which includes mass media such as radio, TV or newspapers, requires disclosure as to who or what organization is paying for the advertising. However, those paying for such communication are required to only file how much money they are spending and not where the money is coming from.
When considering penalties for failing to file the appropriate disclosures, the Attorney General's Office takes several things into account, including how sophisticated the person or group is and if they committed violations out of ignorance or malice and if they have a history of committing violations.
However, the Attorney General's Office does not actively investigate violations unless it has received a formal complaint from a concerned citizen or organization.
Campaign finances
In the Guilford/Vernon race for the House or Representatives seat, incumbent Sara Coffey, a Democrat in Windham-1, received $6,851, with $2,425 of that coming from the 2020 campaign and $200 from her own pocket.
Coffey's opponent, Republican Nancy Gassett raised $3,750, $3,150 from a former U.S. ambassador to Slovakia and his business and family, and another $500 from a conservative activist in Burlington.
Tristan Roberts, of Halifax, who is running to represent Halifax, Whitingham and Wilmington in Windham-6, received $9,255 in individual donations, with the exception of $1,050 from John Gannon for Vermont State House.
Roberts is being challenged by John Lyddy, of Whitingham, who hasn't filed any financial disclosure paperwork with the state.
Mike Mrowicki, of Putney, running to return to the House in Windham-4, Putney and Dummerston, has raised $3,033 in individual donations, with $179 of that from 2020 and $200 from VPRIG Votes.
His opponent, Republican Lynn Kuralt of Dummerston, has self funded her campaign with about $1,100 of her own money.
Leslie Goldman, one of two Democrats running for the two seats in Windham-3 representing Rockingham, Westminster and Brookline, has raised $6,950, $500 out of her own pocket.
Michelle Christine Bos-Lin, running for the other seat in Windham-3 has received $7,166 in individual donations, which includes $3,143 from 2020.
Also in Windham-3, Republicans Bonnie DePino and Tyler Austin, both of Westminster, and Independent Ryan Coyne, of Rockingham, have not filed any financial disclosures.
Laura Sibilia, of Dover and running as an Independent in Windham-2, has raised $605 for this election cycle. She had a little more than $700 left over from 2020. Her opponent, George Wilson, of Warsdboro and also an Independent, has not filed with the state.
Kelly Pajala, an Independent from Londonderry running to represent Windham-Windsor-Bennington, has raised $40, but had $1,523 available from 2020. Pajala has no opponent.
Democrat Tristan Toleno, of Brattleboro representing Windham-9, shows no activity, though he has $109 from 2020. He has no opponent.
Democrat Mollie Burke of Brattleboro, Windham-8, raised $1,449, with $561 left over from 2020 and $1,000 out of her own pocket. Her opponent, Republican Rikki Risatti, has not filed with the state.
Democrat Emilie Kornheiser, of Brattleboro, Windham-7, received $4,872, with $2,211 of that from 2020. Her opponent, Republican Terry Martin, has not filed with the state.