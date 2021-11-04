NEWFANE — It’s budget season for towns in Windham County as select boards try to find a balance between providing services for their residents while not increasing taxes too much.
Thirteen of those boards recently received a letter from Windham County Sheriff Mark Anderson informing them that if they want to continue coverage from his deputies, they will need to figure in a price increase.
“This year we have faced some significant challenges in light of COVID-19 and economic events,” Anderson wrote in the letter.
To continue providing the same services as in the past, towns that contract with him for more than 2,000 hours a year will see rates increase from $41 an hour to $48.50. For towns that contract for less than 2,000 hours a year, the cost is increasing from $52 an hour to $60.
“Realizing a significant increase in mandatory retirement expense, no allocation of federal funds from the American Rescue Plan Act, and increases in costs necessary to serve you, we have been left with no recourse except to raise our rates,” Anderson wrote.
Currently, the Windham County Sheriff’s Office holds contracts with varying levels of service to Vernon, Newfane, Athens, Dummerston, Grafton, Halifax, Jamaica, Londonderry, Marlboro, Putney, Saxtons River, Westminster and Windham.
The sheriff told the Reformer that he understands this is a significant increase, and he is working on ways to reduce the rates, but providing skilled law enforcement personnel to the towns is not cheap.
In fact, he said, the towns are not actually paying the full costs of coverage because he subsidizes their contracts with payments he receives for work the deputies do regulating traffic through construction zones, escorting wide loads on the highways, and transporting detainees from state correctional facilities to their court hearings.
“If we were to not have the contract with the towns, it would actually be less expensive for our agency,” said Anderson. “We wouldn’t need as many full-time deputies, which requires significant training expenses.”
But Anderson realizes in a state that doesn’t require towns to have their own police departments, the sheriff’s offices around Vermont are the only option for those towns that don’t want to rely solely on the Vermont State Police.
“We operate in this very bizarre system of semi-government, semi-private business that has a government obligation, but not government funding,” he said.
The contract rates include the cost of a deputy, a vehicle, supervision and supplies. The new rates are effective on July 1, the start of the 2022/23 fiscal year.
“At the end of the day, my costs have increased,” Anderson said. “Either we raise the rates or stop providing the service.”
Sheriff’s offices are part of the county governments, which receive no funding from the state. Instead, sheriffs must negotiate contracts, each on their own, with towns and private businesses.
Anderson, who is also the president of the Vermont Sheriff’s Association, said sheriff’s offices around the state are struggling to contain costs while competing with other police agencies for a limited supply of qualified people.
His starting wage for a certified officer — either someone who has been through the Vermont Police Academy or comes from another police agency — is $23 an hour.
The starting wage for a trooper with the Vermont State Police is around $24.50, with an increase to $26.75 after six months and $28.75 after a year. In Brattleboro, the starting base pay for a trained officer is $21.70 an hour, increasing to a maximum of $30 an hour.
Anderson said agencies around the state are understaffed and are actively recruiting officers from other agencies. Recently, the Burlington City Council unanimously approved a plan to pay a $15,000 sign-on bonus for new hires who stay 22 months or longer. The City Council also approved a $10,000 bonus to keep officers currently employed by the police department in the ranks. Payment of the bonuses will come out COCID-19 relief money the city is receiving through the American Rescue Plan Act.
County governments around the nation received their own allocations from ARPA, but in Vermont the counties were disqualified because they are not considered “units of local government.”
Instead, money that was originally allocated to the counties was re-allocated to municipalities.
“We are not operating on a level playing field,” Anderson said.
He said the contract towns he works with could use some of the ARPA money they got from the federal government to help cover his increased costs, but admitted that’s a one-time solution. Once that money is allocated, he said, you can’t go back to the relief fund.
“One of the other solutions includes exiting the Vermont State Employee Retirement Plan, which is a mandatory expense responsible for a significant portion of this increase,” said Anderson.
The Windham County Sheriff’s Office enrolled in the VSERP long before Anderson came on board, and the way the legislation is written, he can’t pull his agency out of the program.
“We are asking the Legislature to change that law,” he said, “because we are seeing less and less benefit from the program as the costs increase.”
He said other sheriff’s offices in the state are enrolled in the Vermont Municipal Retirement System, which offers a better program. He would like to transfer to that program, but can’t unless legislators change the law.
“For us to stay competitive, we have to keep raising our wages,” said Anderson.
“The question is, though, do they want the service,” he said. “They could use the ARPA funds and we would be OK with that.”
“Part of the solution is for the Legislature to fix the retirement system so it’s affordable,” said Anderson.
He added, “We need to have a long and serious conversation about the best way to fund and coordinate regional services.”
Speaking as the local sheriff and not as the president of the Sheriff’s Association, Anderson said he would like to see the state formalize his agency as a unit of local government, with an official county tax to fund his office.
This way, every town would get service from the sheriff’s office, and not just those that contract with him.
Anderson also cited the need for a regional dispatch service, rather than the hodgepodge currently in place, which includes his own dispatch, the Vermont State Police’s dispatch, Mutual Aid for fire and EMS, and 911.
“Vermont is noteworthy for its patchwork and piecemeal emergency services that often overlap,” said Anderson. “This means there are cost inefficiencies in the system. If we want to save taxpayer money, we should clarify the roles of state, county and local law enforcement, what resources they provide and provide appropriate funding mechanisms.”
Sen. Jeanette White, D-Windham County, chaired a task force looking at three plans in the state — VSERP, the Vermont State Teachers’ Retirement System and the Vermont Municipal Employees’ Retirement System.
All of them, she said, are in trouble because of demographic changes, increases in health care costs, and underfunding by previous legislatures. White also said that like other state pension plans around the country, they are still reeling from losses incurred in the Great Recession of 2007 and 2008.
The Legislature has stashed $150 million to put into the pension systems, but only if structural changes are agreed to, said White.
Another option would be to find another revenue source, she said, like some have suggested, a tax on the wealthy.
“I don’t think Sheriff Anderson’s issue is going to be solved by this,” White said of the report that is due to the Legislature in January, which is meant to address the sustainability of the programs first.
“If we don’t do something, there will be no state pensions in 10 or 15 years,” she said.