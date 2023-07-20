PUTNEY — Windham County Sheriff Mark Anderson is warning people who take potshots at stop signs that they could face more serious charges than just vandalism.
"We're looking at where did the projectiles potentially go," said Anderson, during a meeting with the Putney Select Board on July 12. "If they're going towards a house that could elevate to reckless endangerment, attempted homicide, aggravated assault ... there's a variety of directions that could go in."
Deputies with the Windham County Sheriff's Office are investigating a number of complaints in Putney related to the "improper use of firearms," according to information released earlier this month.
That includes the discharging of firearms at night time on Turner Trail, where the participants were warned and subsequently ceased their activity, a home on Priest Drive being struck by a bullet, and a stop sign at the intersection of Putney Mountain and West Hill that had been shot eight times.
"We want anyone who has information about any of those events or any of the other events to come forward and provide us information," said Anderson. "The public's help is always useful on any criminal investigation. And we just want to make sure people aren't hurt."
Anyone with information related to any of these investigations is asked to contact Sgt. Mario Checchi at 802-365-4942 or via email at mchecchi@windhamcountyvt.gov.
REGIONAL POLICING AND ANIMAL CONTROL
During the Putney Select Board meeting, Anderson also talked about a regional policing model where towns share contracted services with the Sheriff's Office. The model had been in place previously, where Putney and Westminster each contracted for 40 hours of coverage a week with deputies responding to calls in either town.
Westminster temporarily pulled out of the agreement, though it was receiving interim coverage, said Anderson.
He met with the Westminster Select Board after the Putney meeting, after which the board voted to rejoin. Both towns will be paying $104,000 a year for the coverage, he said.
"This is a pilot project of regionalized policing," Anderson said, a program he hopes to share with other communities in Windham County that don't have their own police departments. "The system we currently provide policing under is a contract-based system that silos us to each individual town. I call it a 60 percent solution. It works good enough but it's not perfect."
Anderson hopes to convene a meeting of interested towns to further discuss the regional policing model.
"We operate at larger economies of scale than each individual town can by establishing their own police department," he said. "I provide policies, procedures, administrative support, insurances ... all those things we're able to do just once. So we wouldn't need 19 iterations of the same thing because we're accomplishing that already. What I'm working to build is a service that is available 24/7 to support small towns and rural towns, but do it in a way that's cost effective."
In addition to the regional policing model Anderson is developing, he is also offering animal control services to eight communities, and hoping to add more, in Windham County — Dummerston, Guilford, Grafton, Newfane, Putney, Vernon, Westminster, Wardsboro, and Windham — at a cost of $2.44 per resident.
To view the entire July 12 meeting of the Putney Select Board, visit BCTV at www.brattleborotv.org/putney-selectboard.