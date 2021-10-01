WINDHAM — Voters will get a do-over on deciding the fate of Windham Elementary School. After receiving a petition, the School Board scheduled a revote on whether to close the small school and offer school choice for elementary students.
The revote is scheduled to occur by ballot on Nov. 2 and the board will host an informational meeting at 6 p.m. Oct. 26.
The petition, containing 113 signatures, was submitted last Saturday to Town Clerk Mike McLaine and the board voted Tuesday to have another vote. McLaine said one signature was a duplicate and one was invalid so the total number ended up being 111.
Needed before submitting the petition for a revote was support from 5 percent of the voter checklist, McLaine said. As of Monday, that would have been 19 residents.
Prior to the petition for a revote, McLaine conducted a recount that confirmed the tally from the Sept. 7 vote. Residents of Windham had voted 137-135 in favor of closing the elementary school and allowing families in Windham to choose where their children go to elementary school.
Community members supporting the closure of the school feel it is lacking compared to others in the area. Those who want the school to stay open believe its small size offers unique opportunities for students.
School Board Vice Chairwoman and State Rep. Carolyn Partridge, D-Windham-3, said parents approached her after the initial vote and she helped organize a petition.
"There was a two-vote difference," Partridge said Thursday. "In fact, we know of three people who read the warning and were kind of confused. We're trying to make it clear to people."
Partridge said one resident submitted a ballot that had not been filled out properly in the town's drop box and others did not realize the vote had occurred.
"We thought it was important to revote this — this is a huge deal," she said, adding that Windham has hosted at least one school since the early 1800s. "To have a margin of two votes decide that didn't feel right. We also found out there were a number of folks who don't know a whole bunch about the school."
Partridge said the tax rate is projected by Windham Central Supervisory Union to go up if the school is closed and it is not guaranteed Flood Brook School in Londonderry, where some families would like to send their children, could accommodate current elementary students or their siblings.
"Apparently only one side has to accept the democracy when a vote happens," said Crystal Corriveau, a parent who has supported school choice.