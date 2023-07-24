WINDHAM — With concerns about a lack of staffing for next year, parents are trying to take their children out of Windham Elementary School.
At the Windham School Board meeting last week, the board directed Superintendent Bob Thibault to move with "urgency" on negotiations with potential new hires. Thibault said a special meeting will be held to discuss deadlines and tuition requests for students to go to other schools.
"It's very much on our minds that we need to figure out something real quick," Board Chairwoman Beth McDonald, who later resigned, said at the meeting.
On her resignation, she told the Reformer she doesn't want to say anything she will regret or that will not express properly her 16 years of experience. She suggested she might be ready to comment with "calm and clarity" in a couple of weeks.
Thibault previously suggested suspending school operations for a year and paying tuition for students elsewhere until next year so staffing issues could be worked out. The idea did not find support among the board.
According to a letter to the editor from former board member Russ Cumming, Teaching Principal Mickey Parker-Jennings resigned near the end of the school year. He was soon followed by the primary grades teacher, who resigned to take another position, then by the foodservice employee and the administrative staff.
Cumming called the reasons for the mass exodus "complicated." However, he wrote, "A couple of things stand out: the town is evenly divided on whether we should keep the school operational or tuition our students to other schools; and conditions inside the school, according to reports from one former employee, are sub-optimal, to put it politely."
"This is a terrible situation for everyone in Windham, but especially worrisome for parents of kids in the school, who are, understandably, wringing their hands," he wrote.
Emily Forbes of Windham requested tuition for her child to attend The Mountain School in Winhall. In a letter to the board, she suggested the board was "pushing things through" instead of taking their time on meeting staffing needs.
"This year, we worry about the social development and social aspect of the 17 children in the entire school," she wrote.
Crystal Corriveau of Windham, who serves on the West River Education District Board and is one of two plaintiffs suing the town over alleged voter fraud related to a close vote to shut down the school in 2021, told the board she wants her son to join her other son at Townshend Elementary School this year. She said Windham Elementary doesn't have the support staff needed for the children.
Bridget Corby of Windham asked for tuition to another school, telling the board there's not enough time to prepare to "provide a safe, healthy environment for our kids."
Other parents also requested their children's tuition to another school be covered by the district. One letter expresses a lack of opportunity for advanced students at the school.
"My child has no other girls to interact with in the classroom," another parent asking for tuition wrote. "This is not healthy."
Michael Pelton of Windham said the community "has clearly voted for a public school in our town."
"I think it's important for us to recognize that our responsibility is to provide education regardless of where it ends up being in the future, regardless of what the costs may or may not be," he said.
Pelton said there had been three applicants for a teacher position. He urged the board to hire a teaching principal so that person and Thibault could hire a teacher.
At the time of the meeting, Thibault said the candidates were no longer available and there's no candidate for the teaching principal. On Monday, he told the Reformer that Jenna Cramer has been hired for the job.
In a letter to the board, James Lawler of Windham told the board to "stop giving the anti-school people the time of day."
"Don't accept any petitions to close the school," he wrote.
While sad to see Parker-Jennings leave, Lawler said the former teaching principal wasn't "the school" nor were former educators.
In March, before resigning, Parker-Jennings told families he wouldn't be returning to Windham Elementary next year.
"I am taking time away from education to evaluate what I want for myself and my family going forward," he wrote to families. "After 19 incredible years here, it is time for me to do something else. I can not express enough gratitude for all the joy and amazing times I have had over that time."
Parker-Jennings described his tenure as "an amazing experience that has taught me so much about myself and what I value in life."
"Following the advice of the superintendent to listen to the recommendation of my doctor, I am notifying you that today is my last day," he wrote to families in April. "I am taking a medical leave of absence for the remainder of this school year."