WINDHAM — Plans are shaping up for the new school year at Windham Elementary as a new lawsuit fights against the recent rejection of requests to provide tuition money for students to go to other schools.
Jenna Cramer, the new teaching principal at Windham Elementary, said students will be invited to an open house Saturday to meet her and new teacher Marko Lazin. Cramer and Lazin were hired this summer, and an administrative assistant was still being sought as of Tuesday's School Board meeting.
"There hasn't been a lot of change in the building so there isn't a lot to send out yet," Cramer told parents at the meeting.
Cramer said the school had candidates for the vacant position and interviewed one person as of Tuesday night. A completely new staff is starting this year after the teaching principal, teacher and administrative assistant resigned.
Crystal Corriveau, a parent in one of the six families suing the district for the tuition rejection, expressed concern about Lazin's teaching license and how he will be getting to work after she and other parents had seen social media posts seeking rides for him to get to the school.
Superintendent Bob Thibault said a teacher in Vermont is considered licensed if they hold a license, provisional license or emergency license. Cramer and Lazin are both taking pathways to become licensed in Vermont, Thibault said, noting he has submitted 10 applications for provisional or emergency licenses across the Windham Central Supervisory Union in the last weeks.
"It's incredibly common right now," Thibault said, explaining that Cramer has a teaching license in another state and Lazin is coming from another field. "There's a huge shortage of teachers."
Thibault said the licensing process involves oversight from the principal, superintendent and Vermont Agency of Education.
"Every district in the SU has at least one person going through that process," he said. "I think that we need to give Marko and Jenna an opportunity to see what they can do here."
A mentorship program for all new elementary school principals in the supervisory union has been developed.
"There's lots of supports we're putting in place in general because we know that it's a tough job," Thibault said. "You need to have a group of people you can talk to and get some support from."
Board Chairwoman Abby Pelton said, "That is awesome, Bob. Sounds like a lot of collaboration and that is great."
Lazin shares a car with his partner, a mental health worker. He said he expects to be able to make it work each day but hopes to find a carpooling option "so we don't have to both be inconvenienced by the time we have to share the vehicle" and also be "mindful of the environment, the footprint."
"I'm really excited to join the community," said Lazin, who has a master's degree in systems engineering and has worked with the Boy Scouts of America, coached local robotics teams and helped with youth art installations.
A hearing on the merits of the case involving the tuition is scheduled for Monday afternoon. The lawsuit describes issues stemming from inadequate staffing and funding.
"Eight children between the ages of 5 and 10 are asking this court to safeguard their fundamental constitutional right to equal educational opportunity," the suit states.
At earlier board meetings, parents shared their skepticism about the school not being prepared for the upcoming school year and to meet educational or developmental needs. They requested tuition money to attend other schools and the board rejected all eight requests.
Last month when the requests were denied unanimously by the board, Pelton acknowledged that concerns over staffing and educational opportunities were "valid" and "not unheard."
"It's a tough situation," Thibault said at the time. "The thing to think about is what's the best step moving forward?"
A new teaching model is intended to help with academic proficiency. Cramer said she and Lazin plan to tap into their own expertise — she will teach English and writing, and he will teach science and math. Students will be instructed by both of them each school day.
On Tuesday, the board decided to use surplus funds from last year for an art program and counseling. Parents previously expressed a desire to have both in place for next year.