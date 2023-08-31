NEWFANE — A judge denied a proposed injunction from Windham families that would have reversed the School Board's rejection of their requests for tuition money to send their children out of town for school.
"The court finds that the parents have not exhausted their administrative remedies," Judge Michael Kainen wrote in a decision filed Thursday. "The court cannot find irreparable harm."
Kainen said the plaintiffs are claiming the state and town are violating their children's "rights under the Vermont Constitution by not affording them substantially equal educational opportunity." Attorneys presented evidence in court last Monday.
The plaintiffs' children represent eight of 16 students scheduled to attend Windham Elementary School this year. They claim the school is too small and inadequately staffed.
"In short, the plaintiffs seek to circumvent the Windham School Board’s refusal to pay out-of-town tuition and allow their children to attend area schools other than Windham Elementary," Kainen wrote.
Cited by Kainen is a Supreme Court decision concluding “that Vermont children do not have right to attend the school of their parents’ choice at the state’s expense under the Education Clause." He said the plaintiffs would have to demonstrate a violation of the Common Benefits outlined in the Vermont Constitution but before that, they would need to appeal to Vermont's education secretary.
Kainen said the secretary can make recommendations to the State Board of Education, which can order remedies.
Crystal Corriveau, one of the plaintiffs and a member of the West River Education District Board, plans to appeal the decision. She said she has already brought concerns to the Vermont Agency of Education many times before.
In an affidavit, Corriveau spoke about her 9-year-old son's inability to read.
"While one child falling through the cracks is tragedy, it does not mean the school as a whole is deficient," Kainen wrote.
Kainen suggested multigrade classrooms and the small teacher to student ratio could be beneficial.
In July, the School Board unanimously rejected the eight families' requests for tuition.
"So a lot of concerns, I'm not not going to deny that, folks, for the people who sent in their letters," School Board Chairwoman Abby Pelton said at the meeting. "There are valid concerns in every single one, and that's not unheard."
Since that meeting, the two teaching positions at the school have been filled and plans have been made to provide art programming and counseling. Teaching Principal Jenna Cramer is set to participate in a mentorship program for new principals in the Windham Central Supervisory Union.