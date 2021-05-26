Several fire departments responded to a fourth-alarm fire at Windham Hill Inn in Townshend, Vt. on Wednesday, May 26, 2021. No one was inside the inn when the fire started. The manager believes the fire started from a lightning strike during a severe thunderstorm that passed through the area. No official cause has been determined.
Several fire departments responded to a fourth-alarm fire at Windham Hill Inn in Townshend, Vt. on Wednesday, May 26, 2021. No one was inside the inn when the fire started. The manager believes the fire started from a lightning strike during a severe thunderstorm that passed through the area. No official cause has been determined.
Several fire departments responded to a fourth-alarm fire at Windham Hill Inn in Townshend, Vt. on Wednesday, May 26, 2021. No one was inside the inn when the fire started. The manager believes the fire started from a lightning strike during a severe thunderstorm that passed through the area. No official cause has been determined.
Several fire departments responded to a fourth-alarm fire at Windham Hill Inn in Townshend, Vt. on Wednesday, May 26, 2021. No one was inside the inn when the fire started. The manager believes the fire started from a lightning strike during a severe thunderstorm that passed through the area. No official cause has been determined.
Several fire departments responded to a fourth-alarm fire at Windham Hill Inn in Townshend, Vt. on Wednesday, May 26, 2021. No one was inside the inn when the fire started. The manager believes the fire started from a lightning strike during a severe thunderstorm that passed through the area. No official cause has been determined.
Several fire departments responded to a fourth-alarm fire at Windham Hill Inn in Townshend, Vt. on Wednesday, May 26, 2021. No one was inside the inn when the fire started. The manager believes the fire started from a lightning strike during a severe thunderstorm that passed through the area. No official cause has been determined.
Several fire departments responded to a fourth-alarm fire at Windham Hill Inn in Townshend, Vt. on Wednesday, May 26, 2021. No one was inside the inn when the fire started. The manager believes the fire started from a lightning strike during a severe thunderstorm that passed through the area. No official cause has been determined.
Several fire departments responded to a fourth-alarm fire at Windham Hill Inn in Townshend, Vt. on Wednesday, May 26, 2021. No one was inside the inn when the fire started. The manager believes the fire started from a lightning strike during a severe thunderstorm that passed through the area. No official cause has been determined.
Several fire departments responded to a fourth-alarm fire at Windham Hill Inn in Townshend, Vt. on Wednesday, May 26, 2021. No one was inside the inn when the fire started. The manager believes the fire started from a lightning strike during a severe thunderstorm that passed through the area. No official cause has been determined.
Several fire departments responded to a fourth-alarm fire at Windham Hill Inn in Townshend, Vt. on Wednesday, May 26, 2021. No one was inside the inn when the fire started. The manager believes the fire started from a lightning strike during a severe thunderstorm that passed through the area. No official cause has been determined.
Several fire departments responded to a fourth-alarm fire at Windham Hill Inn in Townshend, Vt. on Wednesday, May 26, 2021. No one was inside the inn when the fire started. The manager believes the fire started from a lightning strike during a severe thunderstorm that passed through the area. No official cause has been determined.
Several fire departments responded to a fourth-alarm fire at Windham Hill Inn in Townshend, Vt. on Wednesday, May 26, 2021. No one was inside the inn when the fire started. The manager believes the fire started from a lightning strike during a severe thunderstorm that passed through the area. No official cause has been determined.
Several fire departments responded to a fourth-alarm fire at Windham Hill Inn in Townshend, Vt. on Wednesday, May 26, 2021. No one was inside the inn when the fire started. The manager believes the fire started from a lightning strike during a severe thunderstorm that passed through the area. No official cause has been determined.
Several fire departments responded to a fourth-alarm fire at Windham Hill Inn in Townshend, Vt. on Wednesday, May 26, 2021. No one was inside the inn when the fire started. The manager believes the fire started from a lightning strike during a severe thunderstorm that passed through the area. No official cause has been determined.
Several fire departments responded to a fourth-alarm fire at Windham Hill Inn in Townshend, Vt. on Wednesday, May 26, 2021. No one was inside the inn when the fire started. The manager believes the fire started from a lightning strike during a severe thunderstorm that passed through the area. No official cause has been determined.
Several fire departments responded to a fourth-alarm fire at Windham Hill Inn in Townshend, Vt. on Wednesday, May 26, 2021. No one was inside the inn when the fire started. The manager believes the fire started from a lightning strike during a severe thunderstorm that passed through the area. No official cause has been determined.
Several fire departments responded to a fourth-alarm fire at Windham Hill Inn in Townshend, Vt. on Wednesday, May 26, 2021. No one was inside the inn when the fire started. The manager believes the fire started from a lightning strike during a severe thunderstorm that passed through the area. No official cause has been determined.
Several fire departments responded to a fourth-alarm fire at Windham Hill Inn in Townshend, Vt. on Wednesday, May 26, 2021. No one was inside the inn when the fire started. The manager believes the fire started from a lightning strike during a severe thunderstorm that passed through the area. No official cause has been determined.
Several fire departments responded to a fourth-alarm fire at Windham Hill Inn in Townshend, Vt. on Wednesday, May 26, 2021. No one was inside the inn when the fire started. The manager believes the fire started from a lightning strike during a severe thunderstorm that passed through the area. No official cause has been determined.
Several fire departments responded to a fourth-alarm fire at Windham Hill Inn in Townshend, Vt. on Wednesday, May 26, 2021. No one was inside the inn when the fire started. The manager believes the fire started from a lightning strike during a severe thunderstorm that passed through the area. No official cause has been determined.
Several fire departments responded to a fourth-alarm fire at Windham Hill Inn in Townshend, Vt. on Wednesday, May 26, 2021. No one was inside the inn when the fire started. The manager believes the fire started from a lightning strike during a severe thunderstorm that passed through the area. No official cause has been determined.
Several fire departments responded to a fourth-alarm fire at Windham Hill Inn in Townshend, Vt. on Wednesday, May 26, 2021. No one was inside the inn when the fire started. The manager believes the fire started from a lightning strike during a severe thunderstorm that passed through the area. No official cause has been determined.
Several fire departments responded to a fourth-alarm fire at Windham Hill Inn in Townshend, Vt. on Wednesday, May 26, 2021. No one was inside the inn when the fire started. The manager believes the fire started from a lightning strike during a severe thunderstorm that passed through the area. No official cause has been determined.
Several fire departments responded to a fourth-alarm fire at Windham Hill Inn in Townshend, Vt. on Wednesday, May 26, 2021. No one was inside the inn when the fire started. The manager believes the fire started from a lightning strike during a severe thunderstorm that passed through the area. No official cause has been determined.
Several fire departments responded to a fourth-alarm fire at Windham Hill Inn in Townshend, Vt. on Wednesday, May 26, 2021. No one was inside the inn when the fire started. The manager believes the fire started from a lightning strike during a severe thunderstorm that passed through the area. No official cause has been determined.
Several fire departments responded to a fourth-alarm fire at Windham Hill Inn in Townshend, Vt. on Wednesday, May 26, 2021. No one was inside the inn when the fire started. The manager believes the fire started from a lightning strike during a severe thunderstorm that passed through the area. No official cause has been determined.
Several fire departments responded to a fourth-alarm fire at Windham Hill Inn in Townshend, Vt. on Wednesday, May 26, 2021. No one was inside the inn when the fire started. The manager believes the fire started from a lightning strike during a severe thunderstorm that passed through the area. No official cause has been determined.
Several fire departments responded to a fourth-alarm fire at Windham Hill Inn in Townshend, Vt. on Wednesday, May 26, 2021. No one was inside the inn when the fire started. The manager believes the fire started from a lightning strike during a severe thunderstorm that passed through the area. No official cause has been determined.
Several fire departments responded to a fourth-alarm fire at Windham Hill Inn in Townshend, Vt. on Wednesday, May 26, 2021. No one was inside the inn when the fire started. The manager believes the fire started from a lightning strike during a severe thunderstorm that passed through the area. No official cause has been determined.
Several fire departments responded to a fourth-alarm fire at Windham Hill Inn in Townshend, Vt. on Wednesday, May 26, 2021. No one was inside the inn when the fire started. The manager believes the fire started from a lightning strike during a severe thunderstorm that passed through the area. No official cause has been determined.
Several fire departments responded to a fourth-alarm fire at Windham Hill Inn in Townshend, Vt. on Wednesday, May 26, 2021. No one was inside the inn when the fire started. The manager believes the fire started from a lightning strike during a severe thunderstorm that passed through the area. No official cause has been determined.
Several fire departments responded to a fourth-alarm fire at Windham Hill Inn in Townshend, Vt. on Wednesday, May 26, 2021. No one was inside the inn when the fire started. The manager believes the fire started from a lightning strike during a severe thunderstorm that passed through the area. No official cause has been determined.
Several fire departments responded to a fourth-alarm fire at Windham Hill Inn in Townshend, Vt. on Wednesday, May 26, 2021. No one was inside the inn when the fire started. The manager believes the fire started from a lightning strike during a severe thunderstorm that passed through the area. No official cause has been determined.
Several fire departments responded to a fourth-alarm fire at Windham Hill Inn in Townshend, Vt. on Wednesday, May 26, 2021. No one was inside the inn when the fire started. The manager believes the fire started from a lightning strike during a severe thunderstorm that passed through the area. No official cause has been determined.
Kristopher Radder Brattleboro Reformer
Russell believes the fire resulted from lightning, which Beattie called a "good possibility."
"A tree on the back side took some lightning," Beattie said.
The inn was vacant at the time of the fire, he said. The business has been closed since March 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Russell said the owners, who live out of state, did not want to open because of all the restrictions.
"We were hoping to reopen this summer," she said.
Russell said one wing with three rooms, a sun room and a third floor room were badly damaged by the fire, and water from the firefighting response would affect other areas. She noted the main part of the inn was built in 1825.
"It's just a beautiful building," she said.
Russell, who has worked at the inn for 11 years, estimated about 21 staff members work at the inn and restaurant when it is open.
Fire engines from various departments were needed to shuttle water to the scene on Lawrence Drive off Windham Hill Road. A ladder truck from the Brattleboro Fire Department was used for spraying the top floor.
Other crews could be seen in trucks and suits from Townshend, Grafton, Dummerston, Wardsboro, Newfane/Brookline, East Dover, West Dover, Londonderry, Westminster, Putney, Guilford, Jamaica and Manchester. Rescue Inc also was at the scene.