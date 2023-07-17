BRATTLEBORO — A local judge told a Windham man accused of shooting a firearm at a family member that he was lucky that his family, witnesses and victims are in support of his plea agreement that calls for no time to serve in prison.
"You have a limited record but there is a previous aggravated domestic assault that was dismissed or amended to a reckless endangerment and this is the second time that that's occurred," said Windham County Judge Jennifer Barrett to Peter Van Alstyne, 50. "It's very likely that if you appeared in front of me, this isn't the type of agreement that I would accept a third time ..."
Barrett also recognized Van Alstyne's more than 36 months of sobriety.
"But I want you to understand that this is a really good opportunity you're being provided by the state in terms of resolving this case, and I hope that you use it to continue to rehabilitate yourself because it's unlikely that you would receive such a generous sentence in the future," she said.
According to court documents, Van Alstyne attempted to enter the home of a family member but was chased off by the family dog. Van Alstyne left the home but was met by other family members following the incident. According to court documents, Van Alstyne loaded his gun and shot it in the direction of those family members.
A charge of aggravated domestic assault was dismissed as part of the plea agreement.
Van Alstyne pleaded guilty to one charge of reckless endangerment and one count of aggravated disorderly conduct and was sentenced to nine to 12 months, all suspended, with a two year term of probation.
"The state has consulted consistently through the case with the complainants, the victims, and they are in favor of proceeding in this manner," said Deputy State's Attorney David Gartenstein.
"This is a function of alcohol," said Van Alstyne's public defender, Richard Ammons, who noted one of the conditions of his probation is he not consume alcohol. "Mr. Van Alstyne is, by all observations I made, a fine, fine person, a gentleman, but for when he is in a darker place."