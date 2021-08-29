WESTMINSTER — Andy Haas didn’t mince words Wednesday night for the Windham Northeast Supervisory Union.
Haas, the director of student services for the four-town district, said it’s extremely hard to find qualified special education teachers — and aides.
Haas presented four candidates to the board Wednesday night for hiring — all with master’s degrees and varying degrees of experience.
But Haas said that with even those four new teachers, he is still short two teachers and is very short on aides, who often work one-on-one with the students. He said he is still short six to eight of them.
He said there is one special education teaching position vacancy at the Westminster Center School, and that a teacher from the Bellows Falls Middle School will be shifted there until that position is filled.
Haas said he has talked with other special education directors in the region, and Windham Northeast is far from unique in its hiring difficulties.
And special education challenges are only expected to be more complicated after a year and a half of disrupted education because of the coronavirus, Haas and others pointed out.
Schools in the Windham Northeast Supervisory Union are headed back to full, in-person classes on Sept. 7, while some schools in the state started last week.
Director Priscilla Lambert of Rockingham, herself a retired special education teacher at Bellows Falls Union High School, questioned Haas about the hiring of the four case managers, as the teachers are called.
“Do you need them all?” she asked, referring to the districtwide vacancies.
Haas said the referrals for special education services already have begun, even before the formal beginning of school. “Our numbers will increase,” he said.
Haas said it’s “a difficult time” and “a national crisis” when it comes to hiring special education teachers. He said even with the four hires that the board approved Wednesday night, the supervisory union has two vacancies. And, he pointed out, the state has “just relaxed standards” to expedite hiring.
The board, with one abstention, approved the hiring of the four new special education teachers for the supervisory union, with most of the new hires going to the high school, which has experienced several retirements.
Director Jessa Westclark of Grafton questioned the pay for one of the teachers, who Haas said has a lot of experience and education. But Westclark thought it raised questions when a new-to-the-district teacher started at such a high “step,” according to the collective bargaining agreement. She abstained from voting.
The four special education teachers include Richard Burbridge, Laurie Greenleaf, Kathleen Dowd and Clair Abel.
Superintendent Christopher Pratt said the district did not “fluff” the job candidates and their positions on the pay scale.
“We’re not hiring just warm bodies,” Haas said.
He said that in some cases, the district has lost teaching candidates “because they wanted more steps” in the pay scale, and the district wouldn’t agree to it.
In other hiring, the board approved Jim DeBell for a new districtwide job, that of director of operations. Previously, DeBell worked in maintenance at the high school.
Money for DeBell’s new position will come from COVID-19 federal funding for schools, Pratt said, but he said the districtwide maintenance job had long been discussed and needed. He said the federal funding would allow funding for DeBell’s new position to be eased into the budget.
He said principals often do not have the time or expertise to review such projects, whether it is the paving job at the high school, or elevator problems at the Saxtons River Elementary School, or, most recently, the air ventilation issues at the high school.
“It’s a wise thing to do,” said Westminster Director Cheryl Charles.
The board was ratifying a decision made earlier in the month by Pratt. The board holds ultimate hiring and firing responsibility, said Windham Northeast board Chairman David Clark.