WESTMINSTER — The Maine auditing firm reviewing the Windham Northeast Supervisory Union's financial books has sent a letter saying the school district's records are a mess and inaccurate, based on widespread "material misstatements."
The Dec. 10 letter from RHR Smith & Company of Buxton, Maine was released Tuesday afternoon by Interim Superintendent Andrew Haas, two days after the abrupt departure of Finance Director Flora Pagan. He wrote that he released the letter to the public with the goal of "transparency." The audit letter covers the fiscal year that ended in June.
"Our auditors, RHR Smith & Company ... identify some areas of serious concern in our financial record keeping. It appears from their work that there are numerous material financial misstatements in our documents. It is clear from their findings that the supervisory union has a lot of work to do to bring its financial record keeping up to standard. We are committed to doing whatever is necessary to achieve that end," Haas wrote in an email to school board members, and state Education Secretary Dan French, among others.
"It is important that we maintain transparency at all times so that our community is aware of the situation and our efforts to bring our records into compliance," he added.
"I have notified the Agency of Education, our boards and now the public. We will be working with experienced professionals to fix the problems identified in the audit. We hope that we will be able to quickly move through the areas of concern and develop budgets and data that can be relied upon," he wrote.
"The supervisory union will be promptly hiring a new business manager who will have the skills necessary to ensure that our financial data is accurate," he wrote.
Monday night, at a regular meeting of the Bellows Falls Union High School board, Haas mentioned that he is already looking for Pagan's replacement, and said one possibility is bringing in a retired finance manager to help out, at least temporarily.
Smith, the auditing firm, said it has been working on the four-town school district's financial books for six weeks, and still hasn't been able to reconcile them. Those school districts include Rockingham, Westminster, Grafton and Athens.
It listed five important areas of "material misstatement:" payroll liabilities (health insurance), revenue assessments, retirement liabilities, expenses distribution and general ledger accounts.
The auditor's letter added that the financial books had "regressed" in the past year. The firm wrote, "the books are still not reconciled."
Jessa Westclark of Grafton, chairwoman of the supervisory union, emphasized in an email that there are no suggestions of fraud.
Pagan, of Proctor, Vt., was placed on administrative leave by Haas last Thursday, and she resigned a few hours later.
School directors contacted Tuesday afternoon were not totally surprised by the highly critical contents of the Smith audit letter, saying Haas has been briefing them in closed-door session about the problems he is encountering.
Haas, the district's special education director, was appointed interim superintendent in early September, after the abrupt resignation of former Superintendent Christopher Pratt, the man who hired Pagan in the summer of 2020. His assistant superintendent, Lynn Carey, immediately also resigned, saying she and Pratt "were a team."