WESTMINSTER — Two large New England construction firms are interested in serving as the manager for the $12 million in construction projects at the Windham Northeast Supervisory Union.
DEW Construction of Williston, which is finishing up work at the new Bellows Falls Garage housing project in downtown Bellows Falls, and Hutter Construction Corp. of New Ipswich, N.H., have filed prequalified documents, a state requirement, according to Steve Horton, a construction consultant to Superintendent Andrew Haas.
The Supervisory Union, like every school district in the country, is facing a September 2024 deadline for spending its Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief funds, and according to Haas, there is no indication the federal government will give the school districts an extension.
Such an extension would be very popular, Haas told members of the Supervisory Union at a special noontime meeting Monday.
Getting the district's various projects completed is the major reason the Supervisory Union wants to hire a firm to manage the projects, which include an estimated $4 million heating, ventilation and air conditioning project, a new driveway and parking lot, and new roof at Bellows Falls Union High School; a new kitchen at Central Elementary in Bellows Falls; and new, more secure entrances at all the schools in the district.
Horton said that 85 percent of all the work would be awarded to subcontractors, with the remaining 15 percent going to the managing firm, which will take care of everything from bidding documents to trash removal.
One dumpster, he said, costs about $1,000 in disposal fees.
Horton said he was very pleased that two large firms such as Hutter and DEW had submitted proposals. A final decision won't be made until June 9, the board agreed.
Horton said he was disappointed more firms hadn't submitted the prequalification paperwork, and so he called them to ask why. He said they are just too busy.
There is a dearth of construction workers, he said, and the cost of construction has gone up 20 to 30 percent in recent years.
Rockingham School Director Christopher Kibbe, a member of the Supervisory Union board, said the board should be aware that by going through a construction manager process, it forces the board to always accept the lowest bid, which is not necessarily the best bid.
Horton confirmed that that was a requirement of the state. He said because the district had received only two prequalification requests, it would have to apply for a waiver from the state Agency of Education, which usually requires at least three.
Voters approved two separate $2 million bond issues to pay for the roof and the driveway/parking lot project, but much of the other work is being funded by ESSER grants, part of the pandemic stimulus funding projects.
Supervisory Union Chairwoman Cheryl Charles of Westminster said it was time to "get the ball rolling" on the various projects to meet the September 2024 deadline.
The board will meet on June 9 to select either DEW or Hutter, assuming they both submit requests.
According to Haas, the list of construction projects also include:
- Bellows Falls Union High School: science wing renovation and tennis courts;
- Bellows Falls Middle School: roof work;
- Central Elementary: roof replacement;
- Saxton River Elementary School: entrance and security enhancements;
- Westminster Center School: entrance and security enhancements.
"And other work as deemed and appropriated," he said.