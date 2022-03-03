WINDHAM — Crystal Corriveau is joining the West River Education District board after bringing in 104 votes in Tuesday's election. Rory Rosselot had 63 votes for the seat.
"At the last minute, Rory Rosselot jumped in the race as a write-in," Corriveau said. "I am glad to have the seat but she would have done a great job as well."
Corriveau is taking over the last two years of a three-year term. She credited her successor, Howie Ires, for doing "a good job" for more than 20 years since he also served on the now-dissolved board that governed Leland & Gray Union Middle and High School before a merger created WRED.
"It is time to have a parent on the board representing Windham as we have skin in the game," said Corriveau, who regularly attends WRED board meetings. "We need to stop looking at what was fine 20 years ago and evolve because the funding for schools has been an issue for a very long time."
Corriveau and Erin Kehoe, who have children attending Windham Elementary School, filed a lawsuit in Windham Superior Court Civil Division alleging voter fraud in a vote in September about whether to close the school. They had been in favor of closure and providing families with school choice for elementary school.
At the last court hearing, Judge Katherine Hayes wanted to see an amended complaint to name the appropriate defendants. As of Thursday morning, the court schedule does not include a date for the case.
Windham Elementary is not part of the WRED, although the town has representation on the board because it sends students to Leland & Gray. Other schools in the district include NewBrook Elementary and Jamaica Village School.
Ellen McDuffie will take over as Windham's town clerk for a three-year term after receiving 156 votes. Kehoe received 43.
Kathy Scott will remain treasurer after taking in 138 votes compared to 62 for Kehoe. Scott also will be the school district treasurer after beating Kehoe 48-21.
Michael Pelton secured a three-year term on the Select Board after getting 91 votes compared to 50 for Asa Goodband, 32 for Ronald Cohen and 25 for Kehoe.
Joe Lamson was elected as constable for two years after receiving 18 votes. James Lawler had nine.
Paul Wyman will be delinquent tax collector for a year. Wyman had 117 votes compared to 81 for Russ Cumming.
Windham approved General Fund expenditures of $236,413 for operating expenses in a 187-11 vote and road expenditures of $488,568 in a 190-11 vote. They also said yes to appropriating $30,000 for the New Road Machinery Fund; $90,000 for repaving; $15,000 for the Bridges and Large Structures Fund; and $5,000 for a brand new reserve fund for maintenance and improvements.
For the Windham school district, voters authorized compensating School Board members $750 each in the coming fiscal year. They also approved a $434,000 budget in a 112-85 vote.