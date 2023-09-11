BRATTLEBORO — The Windham County Sheriff's Office and No Mas Polimigra are hosting a virtual forum on Tuesday from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. to discuss the state's Fair and Impartial Policing Policy and how best to enforce the law while honoring the dignity of all people regardless of citizenship status.
No Más Polimigra is a campaign organized by Migrant Justice calling for reforms to the state's policy "to encourage local departments to go beyond state requirements and create a firewall between local officers and federal deportation agents," according to its website.
"We are hoping that the Sheriff's Department will adopt the reforms to provide clear guidelines to officers and to put a clear barrier between local law enforcement and federal immigration authorities," said Ellen Schwartz, a local representative of No Mas Polimigra.
Those recommended reforms to the policy include not sharing information with federal immigration authorities about individuals "unless necessary to an ongoing investigation of a felony, for which there is probable cause, and the investigation is unrelated to the enforcement of federal civil immigration law."
However, noted Sheriff Mark Anderson, this recommendation could put deputies on the wrong side of the law.
"There are statutes in federal law that prohibit the restriction on sharing information regarding a person's citizenship or immigration status," he said. "While their constitutionally has been challenged, US Second Circuit Court of Appeals, whose opinion Vermont is subject to, has upheld these statutes as constitutional."
The intent of the online forum, said Anderson, is to educate the public about what No Mas Polimigra is about, the state's Fair and Impartial Policing Policy, and the challenges that his deputies must consider when conducting investigations or law enforcement actions.
"My perspective is our current practice, which doesn't violate state or federal law, fits the philosophy of what No Mas Polimigra is calling for," he said. "The Windham County Sheriff's Office has no documented instances occurring, that any of the changes would prevent or resolve. The crux of the issue is that the proposed changes are likely contrary to state and federal law which could impact how the Sheriff's Office receives federal funds, obtains or delivers training, and could present unintended scenarios where a deputy must decide which to violate: department policy or the law. What is the practice? We generally aren't involved in immigration enforcement, it's not our job, we're not funded for it. Why do I want to take the scarce resources communities have for rural policing and apply it to something that is the responsibility of the federal government?"
For Anderson, of utmost importance is reassuring victims and witnesses of crimes that they will be respected and will not be deported if they need help from his agency.
"What we do want is to be able to have victims and witnesses of crimes come to us, regardless of their immigration status," he said. "We cannot have members of the public be afraid of working with law enforcement attempting to intervene in criminal activity that they may have seen or been victim of, whether it's the state police, the sheriff's office, or a municipal police department, because of an understandable fear regarding their own civil immigration status."
Other recommendations suggested by No Mas Polimigra include not sharing information with federal authorities about crime victims; not granting Immigration and Customs Enforcement or Border Patrol access to detainees unless a criminal warrant has been issued; that officers should not detain people suspected of unlawful entry; and not using personal characteristics to be used as criteria for citation, arrest, or continued custody.
To access the online forum, login in to Zoom using meeting ID 881 3940 5029 and passcode 921040. For help with logging on or joining by phone, email info@caspvt.org.
Schwartz said listeners will have an opportunity to learn about the evolution of the state's Fair and Impartial Policing Policy, which departments have adopted it and which departments have also adopted No Mas Polimigra's recommendations. She said they will also learn about people in Vermont affected by the policies put in place by the previous presidential administration.
"The state's policy was revised in 2017 in response to the 2016 election," she said, and is a minimal level of guidance which any law enforcement agency can enhance with approval from the Vermont Attorney General's Office.
"The point of having a policy is that when officers are out in the field and they encounter a situation, they have clear guidelines about what they're supposed to do and they don't have to perform a complex legal analysis while they're out in the field," said Schwartz. "I think a lot of people, the majority of people in our county, want people to feel safe when they're living in or traveling through our community, regardless of whether they're immigrants or not."