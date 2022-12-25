BRATTLEBORO — Windham Solid Waste Management District needs to expand its food scrap composting facility on Old Ferry Road.
"It's a good problem to have, that's what I say," said Bob Spencer, executive director of the district.
About two years ago, the district reached its permitted capacity as previously approved by the Vermont Agency of Natural Resources. Spencer said the state has been working with his group to amend permitting while it secures funds for the approximately $600,000 project.
"As all of you know," he told the Development Review Board at a hearing Wednesday, where the board provided local approval for the state's Act 250 permitting review and a site plan, "Brattleboro is a major participant in the food scrap diversion program — in fact, it's our biggest source — and it has been very successful. And so we see the town as a partner in this obviously, and the town's hauler, Triple T Trucking, who collects the material."
Spencer said his group serves other haulers and drop-off areas with its compost program, and has grown to be the second largest food scrap composting facility in Vermont. He called the program "financially viable and successful."
"We have a great product," he said of the compost the district sells to retailers. "We have five distributors, garden centers, that market most of our material."
To go to the next level of permitted capacity, Spencer said his group will need to control the runoff water that comes in contact with the active composting. After some engineering evaluations, he added, the most cost effective way is to construct a building and have "three weeks of active composting under that roof."
Plans call for an approximately 4,300-square-foot building to be mounted on concrete block. In the future, the building could moved or made larger.
"We would pour a concrete pad and have special trenches formed that allow for aeration of the piles," Spencer said. "It's a more high tech way than we currently do with piles turned with a loader."
Spencer said the project includes a receiving area and an odor control system that would collect the gases and treat them in a soil biofilter.
"We also have a blower system and a heat recovery system to help with the processing capacity," he said.
Funding is a challenge, however the district recently secured a $150,000 grant via a U.S. Department of Agriculture Community Facilities program. The district's board voted to take $225,000 from surplus funds to put toward the project and the district is applying for two other grants.
Act 250 and stormwater permitting, and solid waste certification from the state will need to be approved.
"It's a pretty complicated process but we're doing it," Spencer told the Reformer. "We should have everything done by March as far as permits then we have to put all this work out to bid."