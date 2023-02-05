BRATTLEBORO — Barb Nowakowski, long-time executive assistant for the Windham Southeast Supervisory Union, will be remembered fondly after her retirement for the many things she did behind the scenes to ensure stability and success in local public schools.
Superintendent Mark Speno said he’s seen firsthand all the things Nowakowski has done to support the entire staff of the supervisory union, students, principals, administrators and school boards.
“She’s just done it with a level of grace and professionalism that’s pretty remarkable,” Speno said. “She puts the school system first and she has contacts. If she doesn’t have an answer, she knows how to get it through her contacts around the state.”
Tuesday was Nowakowski’s last day as executive assistant. She’s retiring after 25 years with the supervisory union but will continue as a mentor to her successor Maureen Hart or “Miss Mo,” who had last served as administrative assistant at Green Street School, for the rest of the school year.
On the administrative level, Speno said Nowakowski “keeps you organized and moving in the right direction.”
“She knows policy through and through, and has great contacts with the Agency of Education,” he said. “All licensing has gone through Barb, which is a huge task, and she stays up on it.”
Speno credited Nowakowski for giving “gentle reminders” if a paraeducator, teacher, principal or even superintendent needs to update licensing. He described her collaboration with him in his first year as superintendent “paramount.”
“She’s just a great platform to talk through different things you’re dealing with on an administrative level,” he said. “She’s always staying on top of the VSBA [Vermont School Boards Association] and what policies they’re adopting.”
Kerry Amidon, chairwoman of the Windham Southeast Supervisory Union Board and Vernon Town School District Board, said she can’t think of any board member she ever worked with who wouldn’t agree with calling Nowakowski “magic.”
“Barb was my ‘wizard’ when I first became chair of the Vernon board,” Amidon said. “I hadn’t met her in person, but whenever I called or emailed, the complete answer and sage advice quickly and kindly followed. She never missed a beat. When I did meet her in person it became even easier to ask for help as I had come face to face with a highly professional, knowledgeable and most importantly, a generous person. She was, in a word, ‘magic.’”
Amidon said she’s never seen Nowakowski flustered and Nowakowski has often used her skills to “talk me down when I have been so.”
“She knows when to have a direct approach and more importantly when to use a gentle tactic to see the best outcome,” Amidon said. “Her legacy for me is that I will strive to have her perspective, and patience, on how to get a job done. She has been an exemplary resource for so many and she will always be remembered for her high level of experience balanced with a friendly smile.”
Anne Beekman, vice chairwoman of the Windham Southeast School District Board, had her first encounter with Nowakowski in 2013 when she joined the Putney Town School District Board, which is now merged with the WSESD. Beekman said Nowakowski would answer “anything.”
“Barb did so many things,” Beekman said. “As a School Board member, it looked like everything almost, and she did it with such modesty and discretion and kindness. I don’t think that a lot of people know just how many people in the district owe her something, and what she’s done has been so good for our children and families.”
Nowakowski declined to be interviewed. That is more than “anything I could say,” Beekman said, seeing it as an example of her consistent modesty.
“The fact that Barb was able to strongly influence who her replacement would be made me feel a whole lot safer before that person was appointed,” Beekman said, “because I really didn’t know what we were going to do without her.”
Beekman noted how Nowakowski sat on the district’s Policy and Amendment Committee this year, helping to ensure no conflicts would occur with state or federal regulations.
“She does everything,” Beekman said. “I hope when I retire, people will speak as kindly about me as I imagine they are speaking about Barb.”
Kristina Naylor, former chairwoman of the WSESD Board and the board for the now-merged Dummerston Town School District, described Nowakowski as a player on a team where all the other members would agree she’s the MVP or most valuable player.
“The fact that people don’t even know who she is really speaks to the quiet, professional way she does everything,” Naylor said. “Whenever you’re working with Barb, she brings the level of play up for everyone on the team, for the board and I bet anyone in the administration.”
Nowakowski is so hardworking and always trying to do the best she can, Naylor said.
“That’s who I want to be on my best day,” Naylor said. “Working with someone like Barb helped me keep my game on point, the same way she quietly did it every day.”
When the WSESD first formed, Naylor said, the board had to build a district “from scratch.”
“We didn’t have a single policy because we hadn’t been a district before,” she said. “All of a sudden, we had to harmonize all the policies.”
All the policies would be reviewed by Nowakowski, Naylor said.
“She had a really good historical view of policies ... what was effective, what wasn’t,” Naylor said. “She’s an example of how much you can get done if you have your eyes on things and know how to work with people. I can’t think of anyone who didn’t get along with Barb. Everybody liked her, another rarity these days.”
Naylor suggested Nowakowski should run for president.
“She’s so hardworking, so self deprecating,” Naylor said. “It would be a nice change.”