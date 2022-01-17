BRATTLEBORO — Windham Southeast School District is forgoing the in-person meeting and voting by ballot again this year.
After a unanimous School Board vote last Tuesday, the school district’s budget and any other articles will be decided by Australian ballot March 1 as allowed under special pandemic legislation again this year. School Board Chairperson David Schoales said it will be “a lot cleaner for everyone involved” to have the vote on annual Town Meeting Day instead of March 15 as previously scheduled.
“I think it’s unfortunate that we won’t even have Town Meeting this year,” board member Shaun Murphy said, “but I think it’s inevitable and I think it’s a very good thing to work towards, to have a budget voted on by the first of March.”
Public informational meetings about the proposed fiscal 2023 budget are planned for the board meeting Tuesday and Feb. 24.
The $59,842,990 spending plan represents an increase of about 6.8 percent in the operating fund. Most of the bump involves new revenue associated with federal Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief (ESSER) funds.
Estimated school property homestead tax rates are currently estimated to increase by 0.1 percent in Brattleboro and decrease by 1.8 percent in Dummerston, 2.4 percent in Guilford and 3.1 percent in Putney. Numbers will change based on determinations made by the state.
“It’s unusual to see spending up and taxes go down,” said Frank Rucker, business administrator for Windham Southeast Supervisory Union, “but that’s the dynamic and very much associated with our federal and state reps who have recognized the role of public schools in our communities and really have stepped up, providing support that’s reducing the tax burden based on our preliminary numbers.”
Driving the bump in the operational budget are increases in wage and benefits, special education services and capital improvements. Decreases have to do with a higher reimbursement for food services this year from the United States Department of Agriculture and higher enrollment.
Jaci Reynolds, a member of the School Board and Finance Committee, said she’s particularly pleased about activities the district is budgeting for with ESSER funds. Staffing and professional development will be beefed up under the spending plan.
“We’re going to hire additional mental health supports, clinicians, social workers, and provide required supervision,” Reynolds said. “We’re going to hire specialized staff to address high-need families. This may include an engagement coordinator, social workers and community partners emphasizing outreach to families who have disengaged, and embedded professional development for integrating engagement strategies.”
Currently, the district has a retired nurse working as a part-time COVID coordinator.
“We’re feeling that has to be a more permanent, full-time position,” Interim Superintendent Mark Speno said. “So essentially, what that position will be is to serve as a nurses’ leader and liaison, to identify professional development for our nurses, to help with communication with our communities, to work directly with principals around health guidance, COVID guidance. It’s really leadership amongst our health care officials.”
In the spring and summer, the district unsuccessfully sought a recovery coordinator who could help fulfill its recovery plan and develop a framework for beginning next school year.
“We never found a candidate who we felt could do that work we wanted,” Speno said. “That position essentially serves as an assistant superintendent.”
Michelle Luetjen Green, a member of the board and finance committee, said it’s been encouraging to see how the district’s budgeting process incorporates climate concerns and seeks equity among all students. Window replacements and improvements to air systems are part of the capital plan to achieve greater energy efficiency.
Ruby McAdoo of Putney called for finding more ways for the district to engage with families and using ESSER funds to hire a consultant to explore updating outdoor play equipment at Putney Central School.