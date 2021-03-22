BRATTLEBORO — In a wrongful termination case brought against Windham Southeast Supervisory Union, a judge has ruled in favor of the employer.
“In the absence of record evidence of purposeful conduct by the defendant creating an intolerable work environment the court grants defendant’s motion for summary judgment,” Geoffrey W. Crawford, chief judge for the U.S. District Court for the District of Vermont, wrote in an order issued Wednesday.
Hired as an athletic trainer at Brattleboro Union High School in 2016, Jaclyn Penson of West Chesterfield, N.H., resigned from the supervisory in 2019. She alleged that after complaining about violations of student safety practices by coaching staff, her employer failed to take action that would allow her to carry out her duties and protect student athletes from injury.
WSESU sought summary judgment in a court hearing last month. The high school is part of the Windham Southeast School District, which falls under the supervisory union.
Penson had three disputes with Eric Libardoni, head coach for the boys ice hockey team at the high school, according to the order. She also had a disagreement with Athletic Director Chris Sawyer and brought concerns to Principal Steve Perrin, which the judge found he looked into.
“She singled out Coach Libardoni for particular criticism because she believed that he discouraged and intimidated students from seeking her care, particularly for potential concussions,” the order states.
In the original complaint filed in March 2020, Penson’s attorney Norman Watts said she resigned after finally realizing that school staff had no intent on stopping what she viewed as Libardoni’s threats and abuse toward students nor his intimidations toward her.
“The difficulty with plaintiff’s claim is that there is insufficient evidence demonstrating either intolerable working conditions or purposeful conduct by the defendant resulting in her resignation,” the order states. “The court recognizes the sincerity of plaintiff’s commitment to student health and safety and the frustration she experienced in seeking to modify the views of her colleagues. She brought her concerns to the principal, the teachers union and state investigators. Workplace conflict and serious disagreements between colleagues are unfortunate, but these do not support a claim of constructive discharge unless the employer permits extreme conduct that ‘amount[s] to a change in the terms and conditions of employment.’”
The conduct of school staff described in Penson’s suit “falls well short of the intolerable conditions that would force a reasonable person to resign” and Penson showed “little evidence” that school administrators permitted coaching staff to undermine her efforts to maintain safety standards, according to the order.
Watts said he wasn’t sure yet if he will be appealing the judge’s decision.
“We are very pleased with the result,” said Pietro Lynn, attorney for Windham Southeast. “We were very confident from the outset that we would prevail and we did.”