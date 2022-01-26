BRATTLEBORO — After mulling a run for the open Senate seat in Windham County, Peter "Fish" Case opted instead to run for a seat on the Windham Southeast School District Board, believing he'd have a bigger impact and the ability to connect more with the community.
"There's just been a lot happening in the school district this year, all kinds of crazy stuff," Case said. "I was going to wade into the open seat for Senate
Case said he wants to have a voice to represent students, administrators, teachers and parents. He's running against Lana Dever for a three-year term for a Brattleboro resident in the March 1 election.
Professionally, Case is well-known locally as a radio personality. He also writes a weekly column in the Reformer, which will be suspended until after the election.
Through those avenues, he's been able to connect with community members. He has covered big events such as the Brooks House fire in downtown Brattleboro and Tropical Storm Irene in 2011.
"Every time something happens with the community, I try to make sure that I'm there doing what I can do," he said, estimating that he served on about eight different steering committees during the COVID-19 pandemic.
He also produced his "Call to Action" series with Brattleboro Community Television, airing interviews with officials to share useful information about the public health emergency.
"Look, without conversation, it stops," he said. "If you stop talking with people, if you stop learning how it impacts everybody, you're dead in the water."
After a 30-year career in radio, Case realized he wasn't engaging with as many people as he could. He helped create and hosted the "Fables" storytelling series.
"I'm all about communication, I'm all about being approachable and wanting to know how it impacts you," he said.
Case has served on boards for the Boys & Girls Club of Brattleboro, Girls on the Run, Groundworks Collaborative and Relay for Life. He's currently vice president of the board for Black Mountain Assisted Family Living, an organization that provides permanent housing for individuals with developmental delays.
Case grew up in Wilmington, where he attended school. About 32 years ago, he moved to Brattleboro, where his children graduated from high school in the 1990s.
"I have a lot of passion around education," Case said, believing many problems and divisiveness seen nationally as largely resulting from a lack of highlighting the importance of an education. "I don't mean to sound like that's what's happening here in Windham County or Brattleboro but I think if we are putting our right foot forward for our kids, they're going to do the same for us. We live in an age right now where everything is a headline and a meme and a 15-second clip on some social media, and it just sort of becomes the norm. I think if we are educating people correctly, we can pump the brakes on that."
When weighing whether to run for the School Board or Senate, Case said, he decided serving the community "is something I really want to do."
"This to me is a place where I really feel my energy and impact can have a positive result," he said.