BRATTLEBORO — Being part of the School Board is another way Lana Dever can continue to serve the community she treasures.
"I do not just believe in social action," she wrote in a letter to the editor. "I live it."
If elected to be a Windham Southeast School District School Board member in the March 1 election, Dever plans to "listen to all members of our combined communities and work towards mutual agreements that acknowledge our shared interests and unique circumstances."
"The broader scope of the current board allows us to reach across town lines and become a stronger community," Dever wrote. "I look forward to the opportunity to work towards compassionate and equitable solutions to the problems we currently face."
The district spans Brattleboro, Dummerston, Guilford and Putney. Dever is running against Peter "Fish" Case for a three-year term for a Brattleboro resident.
Dever is one of two women of color running for the Windham Southeast School District Board this year. If elected, they would be the first people of color to serve on the board.
As a woman of color and mother, Dever said she understands the difficulties currently facing society.
"I will work to raise the voices of the most marginalized among us while fostering dialogue across town lines," she wrote. "Intellectually, I have always believed that a better future is possible; here I can see that it is achievable. This is a community that comes together when things are tough. Whether for an individual or for an entire town, I have seen that when called upon to help Vermonters show up."
Dever said she hasn't always been as fortunate as she is today; she spent her childhood moving from town to town, often with no home and without support, learning to form bonds and make friends quickly. Even as a child, she added, she understood that community meant safety.
"I survived my childhood because of the families, teachers, and people who took me in and loved me without question," she wrote. "I believe that there is no such thing as bootstraps – I did not pull myself out of my circumstances – rather I used the tools provided to me by both my ancestors and my adopted families. I am under no illusion that I alone saved myself. I know that I am able to ask for your support because I was shown support when I needed it most. Because of my circumstances I am unable to thank the people who helped me become who I am today. Instead, I live my life in gratitude and in service to my community."
Dever served on the Community Safety Review Committee, which helped form recommendations in a report issued last year and adopted by the Brattleboro Select Board. She described the project as a collaborative one aimed at finding "a safe and equitable solution to over-policing and harm reduction."
Currently, Dever works for Youth Services with youth facing home homelessness. She said during her nearly two decades living in Brattleboro, she has volunteered and been employed in nearly every sector of the region.
Her first job in town was at The Book Cellar, where she said she got to know her neighbors through their "shared love of literature." She also has worked in many dining establishments in towns and as a dental assistant for Dr. Suzanne West.
With West, Dever said she was able to work with the community in "an even more holistic manner."
"As a survivor of childhood poverty, and homelessness, I know what it is like to have spotty to no dental care," Dever wrote. "Through the walk-in clinic and my two trips volunteering abroad, I was able to help people like myself access the care they deserve."
Dever has delivered Meals on Wheels and participated in The Root Social Justice Center in different ways. She also served on the board for Big Brothers Big Sisters of Vermont and the Allocations Committee for United Way of Windham County, and continues to be a big sister for the former group.
Asked if there are any projects or issues she's particularly interested in tackling, Dever said she's at the service of the community and the board.
"I look forward to delving into any issues we face," she told the Reformer.
In her letter to the editor, Dever noted the past few years have been difficult.
"Small towns like ours have had to grapple with difficult questions that will affect us for generations to come," she wrote. "I am not afraid because I do not believe there is a challenge that the citizens of our community cannot rise up to face. I believe that we will come through these defining moments stronger and that when future generations reflect on the choices we made, they will be proud."
Dever said she looks forward to helping students and educators face challenges "head-on with a strong board behind them."
"We face communal issues and we need communal solutions," she wrote. "We need people who are willing to work together, and in order to do so, we need people who are willing to listen. As a school board member, I will continue to work with and for all members of my community because I answer to you."