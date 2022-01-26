DUMMERSTON — After nearly 35 years of teaching in a public school in the South Bronx and the private Horace Mann School in the Bronx, Deborah Stanford had three years of retirement before realizing "something vital has been missing in my life."
To fill that void, she began regularly attending Windham Southeast School District Board meetings. Now, she's running against David Wheeler for a three-year term for a Dummerston resident in the March 1 election.
Stanford's three grandchildren attend schools in the district, and she said she will remain committed to the educational needs and goals of both her family and the larger community.
"As adults responsible for the welfare of all children, our shared goal is to help future generations respect and value each other while assuming responsibility for the natural environment that is our home," she wrote in a response to the Reformer. "These lessons begin at birth, in the home, in our educational institutions, and beyond. We all have much to learn in a rapidly changing world."
Stanford said as a resident of Dummerston since August 2019, she has learned the community is "distinctly different from its neighbors to the north and south, Putney and Brattleboro, perhaps as different from my former home on 87th Street and West End Avenue in Manhattan."
"As a person of color," she wrote, "I appreciate the diversity of individuals and families, a community closely knit and always supportive of each other."
For the past year, she has participated in a local fiction reading group.
Stanford recalled as a young mother, serving on the board and volunteering at her son's community-based nursery school on the Upper West Side.
"I loved watching nursery-aged children crafting games and navigating social groupings," she wrote. "We have much to learn from each other, regardless of age difference. And I learn so much by observing and listening."
Professionally, Stanford has experience as a trained facilitator of adult workshops, advisor to students and teacher of literature, critical writing skills and grammar. Through those positions, she learned "active listening is key to communication."
Stanford suggested the possibility of visiting Dummerston School when the latest surge of COVID-19 subsides to see the engagement of students, staff and parents.
"I learn so much by listening to the ideas and opinions of others," she wrote. "In the meanwhile, I will continue to represent the concerns of my neighbors as I observe the board's conscientious efforts to manage the consolidation of so many diverse schools."
The district spans Brattleboro, Dummerston, Guilford and Putney.