DUMMERSTON — David Wheeler, who is running for a seat on the Windham Southeast School District Board, said he's not afraid to speak up but he's also diplomatic.
"I'm not someone who's aggressive or angry," he said. "I'm a good communicator. I just want to open the conversation."
He's seeking a three-year term for a Dummerston resident on the board. Also running for the seat is Deborah Stanford.
Wheeler's four children -- ages 5, 8, 12 and 14 -- all attend Dummerston School. He said he wants to represent and try to do his best for his own children, other Dummerston kids and the rest of the community.
He'd like to focus on the social and emotional wellbeing of students, as well as their physical safety. After a couple of years of schools operating during the COVID-19 pandemic, he wants to take another look at some of the policies and decide if they are safe but also socially and emotionally healthy.
Wheeler questions masking outdoors for sports. As the coach of the junior high boys basketball team in Dummerston, he said he runs with the team and gets "pretty sweaty, and so do they."
"And about 20 minutes of that, the mask is a sopping mess," he said. "You can switch it out but it becomes really difficult to breathe and I wonder if it's potentially a health hazard or if it's working at that point. I just think there's a lot more data we can look at."
Asked about indoor masking, Wheeler said he wants to be open to discussions on its effectiveness and look at results from schools where it hasn't been required.
With his 5-year-old son still learning how to communicate, Wheeler worries about the child's need to see faces to properly do so.
"Kids are getting COVID regardless and lots of them have gotten it," he said. "One thing we know is kids are much safer to receive COVID and get through it than adults, especially older adults and adults with comorbidities."
Wheeler said his whole household was infected with COVID-19 and the three adults fared worse than the kids.
"But at the end of the day, we were OK," he said. "Three of my kids were asymptomatic. One of them had flu like symptoms."
He reported the three adults also having flu-like symptoms.
Wheeler, 40, said he has lived his entire life without any allergies at all. About two or three months after receiving the Johnson & Johnson vaccine for COVID-19 in May, he said, he was stung by a wasp three times and ended up being taken away in ambulance due to anaphylactic shock.
Later, Walker said, he found out he would have anaphylactic reactions with several different foods in addition to stinging insects. At the time of the interview, Wheeler reported needing to use an EpiPen for two incidents after eating something that caused swelling in his throat.
"My doctor and I decided it could be connected to the vaccine," he said. "We don't know. But for sure, I'm not going to get any boosters."
When Wheeler tells people he doesn't plan on getting a booster shot, he feels stigma where people think he's an antivaxxer. When he explains his situation, he finds people are more understanding.
The same thing applies when Wheeler cites his experience when explaining why he decided against getting his children vaccinated. He feels people are making snap judgments when it comes to COVID-19 because of unfortunate politicization.
"I want to try and help people remove that tribal aspect of vaccination and just school in general," he said. "I mean, can we have someone from a different perspective who's willing to talk things over, you know, speak up without feeling like a bad person?"
Wheeler also would like to see more diversity training and inclusion efforts focused on individuals with disabilities, feeling like they often get overlooked.
"I have worked in that field for a decade and a half and also live with a man who is developmentally disabled," he said. "I can bring some informed perspective there."
For 14 years, Wheeler has worked for Families First in Brattleboro. He's a senior team leader with the nonprofit that works with disabled community members.
Wheeler serves on a board at Grace Community Church in Spofford, N.H. And before coaching the basketball team, he volunteered as a Dummerston recreation coach for 3- to 5-year-olds.
Wheeler is married to Alison Wheeler, a longtime Dummerston resident whose deceased father Kenneth Carpenter owned the now-closed Town Rexall Pharmacy on Main Street in Brattleboro.